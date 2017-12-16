Boxing News 24/7


Results: Gary O’Sullivan stops Antoine Douglas

- Leave a Comment

Middleweight contender Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs) wore down and stopped Antoine Douglas (22-2-1, 16 KOs) in the 7th round on Saturday night at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebeck, Canada.

The 33-year-old O’Sullivan caught Douglas against the ropes and unloaded on him until he slid down onto the canvas.


After Douglas got back to his feet, referee Steve St-Germain chose to halt the fight. Douglas looked hurt and he would have had problems if the fight had been allowed to continue. The offical time of the stoppage was at 1:03 of round 7.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Results: Gary O’Sullivan stops Antoine Douglas

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Results: Yves Ulysse Jr. defeats Cletus Seldin

Light welterweight Yves Ulysse Jr. (14-2, 9 KOs) gave previously unbeaten Cletus Seldin (21-1, 17 KOs) a boxing lesson in...

Close