Results: David Benavidez decisions Ronald Gavril

WBC super middleweight David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) won an easy 12 round unanimous decision over #5 WBC Ronald Gavril (18-3, 14 KOs) in their rematch on Showtime Boxing at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The scores were 120-108, 119-109 and 120-108.

The 21-year-old Benavidez injured his right hand late in the fight, which forced him to mostly use his jab in the final three rounds of the contest. Despite the fight being one-sided, it was an exciting fight to watch. Gavril’s face was badly swollen up from the many hard shots he ate.



