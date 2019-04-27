RESULTS: Danny Roman Unifies 122-pound Division, Now holds WBA & IBF Belts

WBA champion Danny Roman has added another piece of championship hardware to his collection.





Roman, who was defending his title for the fourth time, outclassed now former IBF champion TJ Doheny via majority decision to become a unified champion in the 122-pound division on Friday night. Roman, 28, added the title in the famed Forum from his hometown of Los Angeles.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. “I love challenges like these. TJ put up a great fight, but I was too much for him. I knocked him down early, late and roughed him up in the middle. It’s crazy now that I think about it. This is what I wanted, to unify the division. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team and enjoying this for a while.”

Roman jumped out to an early lead in the second round when a left hook upstairs put Doheny on the mat. By the middle of the fight, Doheny had significant swelling and bruising under his right eye – the result of numerous accurate shots by the championship tested Roman.

Roman, who traveled to Japan, Texas and Chicago in previous defenses, shifted to a body attack during the second half of the fight. The midsection shots finally caught up with Doheny, when a right hand to the stomach dropped the southpaw to the ground.

“Danny came through just like he always does, in emphatic fashion,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing. “It’s truly incredible what he was able to accomplish on Friday night. I know he won’t ever say it, but he’s the best in the division. He proved that by adding the IBF crown to his WBA championship that he’s now successfully defended four times.”

By adding the IBF title, Roman is certainly inching closer to reigning over the 122-pound division. The other champions include, Rey Vargas (WBC) and Emanuel Navarrete (WBO).

Scores: 116-110 twice, 113-113