Results: Briedis defeats Perez

WBC cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) had too much energy for Mike Perez (22-3-1, 14 KOs) in defeating the former heavyweight contender by an ugly 12 round unanimous decision on Saturday night in the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. The final judges’ scores were 116-110, 114-112 and 115-111.

Perez fought well for the first 4 rounds, but then he faded and was a shell of himself for the last 8 rounds. The tremendous weight loss seemed to negatively impact Perez’s performance. He had fought at 240 just 2 years ago in 2015. He lost 40 lbs. to get down to 200 to compete in the World Boxing Super Series tournament.





Perez, 31, was docked a point in round 3 for a head-butt that opened up a cut above Briedis’s left eye. Later in the fight, Briedis was deducted a point for a low blow in round 10.

The fight was hard to watch due to the constant holding and wrestling from both fighters. Perez was frequently plodding forward leading with his head. This caused a lot of head clashes.

Other results on the card:

Krzysztof Glowacki TKO 5 Leonardo Damian Bruzzese

Sergey Gorokhov UD 10 Tim Robin Lihaug





Filip Hrgovic TKO 1 Raphael Zumbano Love