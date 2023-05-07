Regis Prograis signs promotional deal with Matchroom, fights Liam Paro on June 17th

Matchroom has signed WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis and will have him next month, defending against unbeaten Liam Paro in a twelve round headliner on June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Prograis-Paro will be shown live on DAZN.

Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) was reportedly offered more money from another promotional company. Still, he wanted to sign with Eddie Hearn’s promotional company because he felt that gave him the best opportunity to become a superstar in the sport and get the massive fights that have thus far eluded him during his eleven-year professional career.

Hearn is over the moon with the signing, feeling that he now has the #1 light welterweight division and soon-to-be #1 fighter at 135 with him adding the equally gifted 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz to his Matchroom Boxing company.

Prograis has won his last four fights since suffering a questionable twelve round majority decision loss to Josh Taylor in October 2019 in London. In his last fight, Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round last November to win the vacant WBC 140-lb title.

That fight arguably scared away some of the other talented light welterweight contenders from challenging Prograis for his WBC title.

It will be interesting to see if Hearn can get the big fights that Prograis needs for him to become the start that he hopes to be.

Prograis said in an interview with DAZN Boxing on Saturday night that he wants to fight Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Josh Taylor, and Subriel Matias.

It’ll be a significant accomplishment if Hearn can get Prograis the fights with Ryan and Tank Davis, as those guys are stars, and they won’t want to tangle with him with how he’s performing.

The southpaw Liam Paro, 27, is coming off a first round knockout over Brock Jarvis last October in Brisbane, Australia. In his fight before that, Paro defeated Yomar Alamo by a 10 round split decision in December 2021.

Prograis will need to be firing on all eight cylinders to defeat the hard-hitting Paro, who is ranked #3 WBO and #4 IBF.

“They told me, ‘Don’t squeal bout it, don’t say in the interviews,'” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about him signing Regis Prograis to Matchroom Boxing and has already scheduled him against Liam Paro on June 17th.

“There were a lot of people that were speculating that it had been done for a while. It wasn’t. It was signed last night,” Hearn continued about his signing of WBC light welterweight champion Prograis last Saturday night, on the same day he inked Cuban talent Andy Cruz to Matchroom.

“Top Rank offered him more money, it’s been reported, and he wanted to be with us. He wanted to be with me and wanted to be with the team. I take that really seriously. That shows the level that we’re at here.

“We can get him active, as such. Sign the contract, announce the fight in six weeks in New Orleans against Liam Paro, an American/Australian star, and straight back into action. So, I feel Regis Prograis is the best 140-pounder in the world, but he’s got to go out there and clean up the division. That was a big signing for Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Hearn.