Quotes: Kazuto Ioka and McWilliams Arroyo for Saturday

SUPERFLY 3 rivals three-time world champion Kazuto Ioka, (22-1-0, 13 KO’s), of Osaka, Japan and WBC Super Flyweight Silver Champion McWilliams Arroyo, (17-3-0, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, worked out for the Southern California media on Wednesday in anticipation of their highly anticipated showdown this Saturday, September 8 at the ‘Fabulous Forum’ and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT. Fighting in a scheduled 10-round title bout, their clash will open the televised triple-header.





(Photo credit: Tom Hogan/360 Promotions)

Also training in front of the media were female fighters ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Louisa Hawton, (8-1-0, 4 KO’s) of Perth, Australia and Brenda Flores, (12-4-1, 2 KO’s), of Tijuana, Mexico who will clash in a ten-round bout for the Interim World Boxing Council Atomweight World Title which will be featured on the undercard international live stream.

Kazuto Ioka

“I attended Superfly 2 while I was on vacation after I retired. While watching each of the three top fights, I know I could compete and be victorious against any of the fighters in the series that night. I loved the atmosphere at the Forum and wanted very much to fight on Superfly 3. I wanted another challenge like this.”





“I have a lot of respect for Arroyo but I have prepared very well in Las Vegas with Ismael Salas to be victorious.”

“It would mean a great deal to me if I can become the first four-time world champion from Japan but first I have to conquer Arroyo.”

McWIlliams Arroyo

“There’s a lot of hype around Ioka but I’m the best fighter he’s faced. I had a great win against Carlos Cuadras, I was overlooked then and feel that I’m being overlooking now. None of that will matter on Saturday night when I’ll be victorious and ready to move on to bigger fights.”





Louisa Hawton

“This is my chance at redemption and at the same venue, the Forum. I loved fighting there in February and can’t wait to put on a show on Saturday night and win the title in front of the great fans.”

Brenda Flores

“I need to dictate the pace and use my strategy to be victorious. I’ve known Louisa for a long time and I know how to beat her. We work so hard to get in the ring and this is a serious business but most importantly I need to win.”

———————————————-

Emanating from the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 8 and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT, SUPERFLY 3 is headlined by a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Final Elimination Bout between former world champion JUAN FRANCISCO ‘El Gallo’ ESTRADA, (36-3-0, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico and two-time world title challenger FELIPE ‘Gallito’ ORUCUTA, (36-4-0, 30 KO’s), of Nicolas Romero, Mexico. Estrada vs. Orucuta is promoted in association with Zanfer Promotions.

Co-featured over 12-rounds for the vacant WBO Super Flyweight World Title, three-division world champion DONNIE ‘The Snake’ NIETES, (41-1-4, 23 KO’s), of Bacolod City, Philippines, moves up one division to face rival countryman and #2 world ranked challenger ‘Mighty’ ASTON PALICTE, (24-2-0, 20 KO’s) of Bago City, Philippines.

Opening the telecast, three-division world champion KAZUTO IOKA, (22-1-0, 13 KO’s), of Osaka, Japan, battles WBC Super Flyweight Silver Champion MCWILLIAMS ARROYO, (17-3-0, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in a 10-round title bout.

Featured on the outstanding live-streamed undercard, ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ LOUISA HAWTON, (8-1-0, 4 KO’s) of Perth, Australia will face BRENDA FLORES, (12-4-1, 2KO’s) of Tijuana, Mexico for the Interim World Boxing Council Women’s Atomweight World Title.

Advance tickets for SUPERFLY 3, priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 can be purchased HERE. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors on the night of the event will open at 4:00 p.m.