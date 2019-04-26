Prograis vs. Relikh: Regis promising KO victory on Saturday

Regis Prograis & Kiryl Relikh and Nonito Donaire & Stephon Young all make weight ahead of their hotly anticipated WBSS semi-finals at the Cajundome Saturday in Lafayette, LA, USA.





WBSS Super-Lightweight Semi-Final & WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship

WBC Diamond Champion, Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs): 138.9 lb/63kg

“It’s a big fight,” said Prograis. “I am a native of Louisiana and I am very happy to be able to fight here. There is nothing stopping me from getting that belt. It’s on! I’mma knock his ass the f— out!”

WBA World Champion, Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs): 139.9 lb/63.45 kg

“I have always traveled abroad, being the visiting boxer. So, I have no problems fighting Regis here,” said Relikh.

WBSS Bantamweight Semi-Final & WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship

WBC Diamond Champion & WBA Super World Champion, Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs): 117.6 lb/53.34 kg

Stephon Young of Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, the WBA No. 5 contender and official WBSS super-lightweight reserve replaced Zolani Tete due to an injury in the right shoulder of the South African WBO Champion.

“I am ready for anything, that is the mentality that I have,” said Donaire. “We work on the adaptation to be able to adapt to the situation. So here I am, ready to go. I am grateful for Stephon coming in and making this fight happen.”

Stephon Young (18-1-3, 7 KOs): 117.3 lb/53.20 kg

“It was a dream coming true,” said Young. “When I heard I was fighting for the world title I was like: ‘yeah it’s my time’. And I believe I am going to win.”

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Ta