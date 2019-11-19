Omar Juarez quotes for this Sat. on Fox Sports PPV

Rising super lightweight prospect Omar Juarez shared his thoughts on training camp, his upcoming matchup and more before he battles Kevin Shacks this Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.





(Photo credit: Team Juarez)

Prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated Cuban contender Leduan Barthelemy squaring off against former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez. Plus, 17-year-old sensation Vito Mielnicki Jr. compets in a four-round welterweight bout against North Carolina’s Marklin Bailey.

Prelims precede the pay-per-view event headlined by boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will seek a title in another division in the co-main event when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship as part of pay-per-view action beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





The 20-year-old Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) fights out of his hometown of Brownsville, Texas and most recently stopped Gino De la Paz in the first round in August. Here is what Juarez had to say ahead of his Saturday showdown:

On his recent training camp:

“I had another great training camp going into this fight. I spent some time in Houston and San Antonio getting good sparring with some of the top guys in those areas. I’m in great shape and my body is healthy.”





On his upcoming fight with Kevin Shacks:

“I don’t know much about Shacks except that he has a lot of power. All his wins have come by knockout, so I know he’s dangerous. I’m still going to go in there and dictate the pace with my game plan. My goal is to knock him out.”

On fighting in Las Vegas on FS2:





“This is a dream come true for me and my dad. We’ve always talked about fighting in Las Vegas under the big lights. To top it off I’ll be fighting on FS2 in front of a large televised audience. All my people back home are having parties showing my fight, so this is a big blessing for my career. I’m truly grateful.”

On the state of the super lightweight division:

“The 140 pound division is loaded with talent and I think it’s one of toughest in boxing. Mario Barrios is a beast, Josh Taylor just showed the world what he’s about by beating Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez is no joke. The entire division is stacked and one day I’ll be right up there with all those guys.”