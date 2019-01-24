Miguel Flores Injured; Leo Santa Cruz to fight Rafael Rivera on Feb 16

Featherweight challenger Miguel Flores suffered an ankle injury in training and was forced to drop out of his match against WBA Featherweight World Champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 16 from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.





Stepping up to replace Flores is Rafael “Big Bang” Rivera, a 24-year-old contender from Tijuana, Mexico.

The televised undercard will also feature a battle of unbeaten super welterweight prospects as sensational Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fondura takes on Donnie Marshall in an eight-round match that will kick off the television coverage at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The co-feature is an exciting 12-round junior welterweight clash between unbeaten former champion Omar Figueroa and hard-hitting John Molina Jr.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now, and can be purchased at AXS.com.





Rivera (26-2-2, 17 KOs) is no stranger to stepping into tough challenges on short notice. One of his losses came when he stepped in as a late replacement to take on Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in September 2017 and lost by decision. In his next fight he lost a split decision to unbeaten Joet Gonzalez on July 13. He rebounded with a knockout victory over Jose Ramos in his last fight on October 19 and will now step up to face the toughest challenge of his career on February 16.

At 6-foot-6, the unbeaten Fundora (11-0, 7 KOs) has made a name for himself with his stature and skills inside the ring. The 21-year-old southpaw from Coachella, California blazed through 2018 by stopping all three of his opponents by knockout, including previously unbeaten Ve Shawn Owens in April and most recently Jeremiah Wiggins in November.

The 30-year-old Marshall (10-0, 6 KOs) is from Raleigh, North Carolina and also had a busy 2018, fighting four times and scoring two stoppage wins. He earned unanimous decision over Javier Frazier in his last fight on November 30.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.