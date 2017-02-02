Boxing News 24/7


Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland fight cancelled

Roc Nation Sports today received notification from James Kirkland’s team that Kirkland has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match against Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto on Saturday, February 25, 2017. The reported injury is a fractured nose. Unfortunately, the entire HBO Pay-Per-View show at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas is cancelled.


For customers who purchased through Ticketmaster via phone, online or mobile channels, you will receive a credit to the method of payment used. If you purchased in person at Ford Center or AT&T Stadium ticket office, bring the tickets and method of payment used at time of purchase to the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office, located adjacent to Entry A, to receive your refund. If you purchased tickets from any other source, you will need to contact that point of purchase for your refund.

