McGregor Would Effectively Defend Against a Card Slinger

In this YouTube video, Conor McGregor is training for his much preposterous upcoming bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He seems to be working with his trainer on hand-eye coordination and reflexes. His coach is slinging what appears to be playing cards at the MMA champion, while McGregor is trying to hit them. I am not claiming to be a professional coach, or fighter, but this exercise seems to only make him a sloppier technician. Cards will likely catch turbulence during flight, and either slow down significantly, or fly in a completely unintended trajectory. Most of those cars are nowhere near where Floyd or his punches would be during the fight.

A video of McGregor working on a bag is better, but is also revealing of some advantages that Floyd will be exercising during the fight.





There is also a video of one of Mayweather Jr.’s first days of open training session in Los Angeles. As always he looks to be in phenomenal shape, and is taking training with utmost importance.

This fight may have no weight when it comes to its significance for either sport or the fighters, but it is most certainly a show.