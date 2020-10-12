Video: Blood, Sweat and Tears: Lomachenko vs. Lopez – Part II

In anticipation of the Oct. 17 lightweight unification showdown between WBC Franchise/WBA/WBO world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and IBF kingpin Teofimo Lopez, ESPN will debut Blood, Sweat and Tears: Lomachenko vs. Lopez, a two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps.

The show will provide fans a peek behind the curtain of both fighters’ regimens as they prepare to battle it out in the ring.

Episode 2: debuts Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (re-airs on ESPN2 Monday, Oct 12 at 11:30 p.m. ET).

Sunday’s programming lineup will also include some of Lomachenko and Lopez’s classic fights and air across ESPN and ESPN2. Be sure to tune in to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS starting Oct. 4 all the way through fight night for more classic Top Rank and re-airs of recent Lomachenko and Lopez events.

Episode 1: (Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN (re-airs on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET): A visit to the respective training camps of pound-for-pound king Lomachenko in Southern California and Lopez’s in New Jersey.

The Lomachenko vs. Lopez telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and airs on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The 10-round junior welterweight co-main features former world title challenger Alex Saucedo against unbeaten contender Arnold Barboza Jr.

In the eight-round ESPN-televised opener, super middleweight knockout sensation Edgar Berlanga tests his perfect record against veteran Lanell Bellows. Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) has won all 14 of his professional fights by first-round stoppage.

Live coverage begins with undercard action streaming live on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Top Rank on ESPN Schedule (All Times ET)