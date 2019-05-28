LIVE STREAM: Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz – Open Workout





Today’s public workouts at Brookfield Place in New York’s Financial District will be streamed live on DAZN’s YouTube.

Heavyweight king Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) of the United Kingdom made his grand arrival in New York City yesterday ahead of his U.S. debut against dangerous Mexican challenger Andy Ruiz, Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) this Saturday, June 1 at Madison Square Garden and exclusively on DAZN. After training nearly eight weeks in England, and three more weeks stateside in Miami, Florida, Anthony Joshua enters the final week of preparation before defending his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO World Heavyweight Championship titles against Ruiz. The busy fight week kicks off this afternoon as all of the fighters from Saturday’s loaded boxing event will hit the ring to work out for the public and speak to media in attendance.

