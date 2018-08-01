Kovalev-Alvarez & Bivol-Chilemba this Sat. on HBO

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING spotlights the competitive, talent-rich light heavyweight division with two world title bouts when SERGEY KOVALEV VS. ELEIDER ALVAREZ AND DMITRY BIVOL VS. ISAAC CHILEMBA is seen SATURDAY, AUG. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) from the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, which will be hosting its first pro boxing event. The HBO Sports team will call all the action, available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.





The fights will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming services.

In the main event, light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) returns to Atlantic City for the fourth time, making his first visit to the Jersey Shore since his 2014 victory over future Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins, when he unified three of the four light heavyweight world title belts. Kovalev will defend the crown he regained in 2017 against undefeated contender Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round contest. The 35-year-old Russian successfully defended his title this March on HBO when he overwhelmed Igor Mikhalkin en route to a seventh-round knockout. Known as “Krusher,” Kovalev now resides in southern California.

Alvarez, 34, born in Colombia and now residing in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, looks to stay undefeated in his HBO debut, shooting for a world title in his biggest test to date.

In the co-main event, dominating light heavyweights square off as undefeated Dmitry Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) defends his portion of the title against ring warrior Isaac Chilemba (25-5-2, 10 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round bout. Bivol, 27, originally from Kyrgyzstan and now hailing from St. Petersburg, Russia, has quickly ascended to the top of the division since turning pro in 2014, knocking out all but two of his opponents.





Chilemba, 31, who is from Malawi and fights out of Johannesburg, South Africa, isn’t intimidated by competing all over the world, having fought in the U.S., England, Russia, Australia and Canada. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory and looks to keep the momentum going in this challenging showdown.

Follow HBO boxing news at hbo.com/boxing, on Facebook at facebook.com/hboboxing and on Twitter at twitter.com/hboboxing.

All HBO boxing events are presented in HDTV. HBO viewers must have access to the HBO HDTV channel to watch HBO programming in high definition.

The executive producer of HBO Sports is Rick Bernstein; producer, Thomas Odelfelt; director, Johnathan Evans.





® WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is a registered service mark of Home Box Of