Joshua vs. Klitschko: How To Watch, Start Time, TV Channels & Running Order

JOE CORDINA VS SERGEJ VIB

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight Contest

KATIE TAYLOR VS NINA MEINKE

10 x 2 mins WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship

LUKE CAMPBELL VS DARLEYS PEREZ

12 x 3 mins WBA World Lightweight Championship Eliminator

SCOTT QUIGG VS VIOREL SIMION

12 x 3 mins IBF World Featherweight Championship Eliminator

ANTHONY JOSHUA VS WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO

12 x 3 mins Heavyweight World Championship

LAWRENCE OKOLIE VS RUSSELL HENSHAW

4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

Official Channels Broadcasting Joshua VS Klitschko Fight

Country Channel United States Showtime, HBO Canada FightNetwork United Kingdom Sky Box Office Australia MainEvent Denmark, Sweden Viaplay Middle East OSN Sports Italy Fox Sports New Zealand Sky Arena Ukraine Inter Turkey TV8 Germany RTL LIVE ON HBO 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT) The most-anticipated world heavyweight championship fight in more than a decade will take place across the Atlantic before more than 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London when WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO is seen SATURDAY, APRIL 29 at 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. The HBO Sports team of Jim Lampley, Max Kellerman and Roy Jones Jr. will call all the action, which will be available in HDTV and closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired. READ Watch Joshua vs. Klitschko Weigh-In - Live Stream LIVE ON SHOWTIME (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT) The heavyweight world championship bout between undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko is the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade. SHOWTIME will televise live at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT from sold-out Wembley Stadium in London. LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE 6.25 pm UK Time

Joshua vs. Klitschko is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. To book visit www.skysports.com/joshua

Go to Channel 491 and press the green button. From April 22, press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

To book go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ There is no surcharge for online bookings.