Joshua vs. Klitschko: How To Watch, Start Time, TV Channels & Running Order

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE 6.25 pm UK Time

LIVE ON SHOWTIME (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT)

LIVE ON HBO  11:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

LIVE ON RTL  10 PM GERMAN TIME


Running Order SKY

JOE CORDINA VS SERGEJ VIB
4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight Contest

FOLLOWED BY
KATIE TAYLOR VS NINA MEINKE
10 x 2 mins WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship

FOLLOWED BY
LUKE CAMPBELL VS DARLEYS PEREZ
12 x 3 mins WBA World Lightweight Championship Eliminator

FOLLOWED BY
SCOTT QUIGG VS VIOREL SIMION
12 x 3 mins IBF World Featherweight Championship Eliminator

10.00pm
ANTHONY JOSHUA VS WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO
12 x 3 mins Heavyweight World Championship

LIVE FLOAT
LAWRENCE OKOLIE VS RUSSELL HENSHAW
4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

Official Channels Broadcasting Joshua VS Klitschko Fight

Country Channel
United States Showtime, HBO
Canada  FightNetwork
United Kingdom  Sky Box Office
Australia  MainEvent
Denmark, Sweden  Viaplay
Middle East  OSN Sports
Italy  Fox Sports
 New Zealand Sky Arena
Ukraine  Inter
Turkey TV8
Germany RTL

The most-anticipated world heavyweight championship fight in more than a decade will take place across the Atlantic before more than 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London when WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO is seen SATURDAY, APRIL 29 at 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. The HBO Sports team of Jim Lampley, Max Kellerman and Roy Jones Jr. will call all the action, which will be available in HDTV and closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

The heavyweight world championship bout between undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko is the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade. SHOWTIME will televise live at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT from sold-out Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua vs. Klitschko is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. To book visit www.skysports.com/joshua

Sky+
Go to Channel 491 and press the green button. From April 22, press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

To book go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ There is no surcharge for online bookings.

