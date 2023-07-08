Josh Warrington Says He’s Agreed Terms For Leigh Wood Fight

It’s a fight that British boxing fans expected, indeed, have been waiting for: Josh Warrington vs Leigh Wood. Former two-time IBF featherweight champ Warrington says he has agreed terms on his side and that the fight is expected “around October time,” the fight, of course, to take place in the UK, most likely inside a stadium (although it can get cold in the UK in October!)

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Radio Show, 32-year-old Leeds warrior Warrington, 31-2-1(8) – last seen dropping a close decision to Luis Alberto Lopez in December – says he is now waiting for current WBA 126-pound champ Wood, who is also a two-time champion, to agree to terms.

“Well, I’m allowed to say that we’re negotiating, and my terms have been agreed, for a fight against Leigh Wood, somewhere in this country around October time,” Warrington said. “My terms have been agreed, so I’m happy; it’s on them now, the ball is in their court. It will be nearly ten months since I’ve boxed; when you fall off the horse, you want to jump back on straight away, but that’s the thing about boxing it can be a little bit frustrating.”

The Warrington-Wood fight will be a big event here in the UK, whether it takes place in Leeds or in champ Wood’s hometown of Nottingham; these are the two seemingly likely venues. Wood, two years older than Warrington and currently 27-3(16), is coming off that revenge win over common opponent Mauricio Lara.

Lara, making his name as a Mexican dangerman, stopped Warrington back in February of 2021, the rematch ending in a technical decision. Lara then went on to rip Wood’s WBA belt in February of this year before Wood got his belt back against an over-the-weight Lara in May.

Now, against each other, Wood and Warrington could put on a special fight, a great fight. This featherweight Battle of Britain will really pull in the fans, as well as the opinions on who wins, and how. Wood has been in some real thrillers in his time, as has Warrington. Put them together, as it seems will happen soon, and we will have an almost guaranteed action fight.

Who wins, Wood or Warrington? You could mark this one down as a genuine 50-50 affair.