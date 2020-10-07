Jason Moloney: Covid Free and ready to bring the Mayhem

The Australian Moloney twins have travelled halfway around the planet to complete their respective training camps.

The Australian twins helped re-open the doors of the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May of this year for their respective fights since the pandemic hit with Leonardo Baez and Josh Franco.

Team Moloney arrived Friday and both brothers were subject to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing on Saturday, as well as all accompanying team members including their career-long manager Tony Tolj and WBO #10 Flyweight Andres Campos and prospect Vegas Larfield.

“The whole team had a COVID test (on Saturday) and they all came back negative and COVID-free,” confirmed Jason Moloney

Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (21-1, 18KOs) returns in a bantamweight unification bout with arguably the most feared man in Boxing “The Monster” Naoya Inoue on October 31 in Las Vegas at the MGM Bubble.

Inoue originally slated to face WBO Bantamweight Title John Riel Casimero prior to the pandemic. Casimero opted to go in another direction and pick Duke Micah on The Charlo Brothers PPV on Showtime. Thus leaving the door open for hard hitting Australian Bantamweight Jason Moloney.

Moloney opened up on facing Naoya Inoue for the Ring/WBA and IBF bantamweight titles;

“It is a dream come true. This is the opportunity that I have worked towards my whole life.

“My goal and my dream is to become the best bantamweight in the world and to become the best, you must beat the best. This is the ultimate challenge and I feel that I am 100% ready for it.”

Legendary Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum discussed the upcoming Bantamweight clash.

“We are going to do the Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue in the “Bubble”, said Arum. “Inoue’s papers and visa are cleared. Jason will fight Inoue on October 31st and a couple of weeks later Andrew Moloney will get a rematch with Joshua Franco. Jason Moloney is a helluva a fighter. I cannot wait to watch the Inoue-Moloney fight. That could be the fight of the year.”