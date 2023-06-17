Jaron Ennis battles Roiman Villa on July 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey

IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) will battle the powerful upset-minded Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) on July 8th on Showtime in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Villa will look to pull off another huge upset against the phenom ‘Boots’ Ennis. In Villa’s last fight, he came from behind to edge the favorite Rashidi Ellis by a close twelve round unanimous decision last January in Washington, D.C.

Before that fight, the 30-year-old Colombian Villa was a complete unknown to many boxing fans, but he showed that he’d got the power to be one of the major players in the welterweight division. Whether Villa has enough talent to defeat the 25-year-old Ennis remains to be seen.

It’s an important fight for Boots Ennis, as he needs a good performance to keep his popularity growing because he struggled in his last contest against Karen Chukhadzhian last January, fighting on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia on Showtime PPV.

Ennis looked one-dimensional against the mover Chukhadzhian, showing that he could not adapt to the style of his slick Ukrainian opponent.

The good news for Ennis is he won’t have to worry about needing to adapt against Villa because this guy will be coming straight at him, trying to talk his head off with every shot all night.

That style is one that Ennis usually does well against, but who knows? Maybe he’s going to have problems with the huge power of Villa.

“I know Villa is a straightforward fighter and that’s tailor-made for me,” said Ennis.

“I can’t wait to shine and get these knockouts, man,” said Boots to Blue Blood TV. “It’s not easy to knock out somebody that’s not trying to engage, but I feel that’s my fault.

“I feel like I started going for the knockout too early, and I felt like I started jabbing and going to the body late. I should have stopped him, but I’m glad that fight happened, and it went the full twelve.

“I shut him out on a so-called bad night. So what do you think I’m going to do on a great night? Make sure you tune in on July 8th because I’m back. I always stay in the gym, say busy, and stay ready.

“Now it’s time to turn it up. I’m not playing no more. I’m still going to have my fun, but I’m not playing with these guys. I’m glad. I can’t wait. You guys are going to see something on July 8th.

“Those two guys [Errol Spence Jr & Terence Crawford] are kind of on their way out. They really don’t want to stay at 147 anymore. I’ve been wanting those guys for a long time. I’ve been calling them out since 2018 when I fought in my first ShowBox fight, and they were at the top at the time. I’ve been calling these guys out.

“They’re talking like they’re looking at me, but they’re not. They already got their plans. They’re fighting each other, and then they got a rematch clause. They’re both talking about going to 154.

“Right now, all I can do is stay patient, stay focused. That’s what we were trying to get for July or August. I don’t know what’s going on, but he’s just sitting around doing nothing,” said Ennis about Keith Thurman.

“I’m not about waiting for these guys. I’m going to stay active and stay sharp. This is going to be another fight, and I’m going to make a statement. That’s the fight that we wanted. I don’t know what’s going on.

“I wish I had gotten that fight [Keith Thurman]. That’s not a co-feature. That’s a PPV fight for sure at the Barkley or Vegas,” said Ennis.