Jacobs-Derevyanchenko undercard packed with talent on HBO

Three stars on DiBella Entertainment’s roster, Long Island’s Patrick Day and amateur standouts Bakhodir Jalolov and Radzhab Butaev, will be featured on the undercard to the sensational HBO World Championship Boxing televised tripleheader set for Saturday, October 27, at the Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.





Tickets are on Now on Sale from TicketMaster.com priced at $46, $66, $106, $206 and $356 (ringside). Doors will open to the venue on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the telecast beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Long Island’s Patrick Day (15-2-1, 6 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas title against battle-tested veteran Elvin Ayala (29-11-1, 13 KOs), of New Haven, CT, in a 10-round junior middleweight clash. The 26-year-old Day, a native of Freeport, NY, is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. On July 15, 2017, Day scored his then-biggest win, a 10-round unanimous decision against previously undefeated Eric Walker in Uniondale, NY. The local fan favorite followed up that victory with a 10-round unanimous decision versus Kyrone Davis on March 3, in his most recent start in Brooklyn, NY.

Nicknamed “The Python”, the 24-year-old Radzhab Butaev is a native of Salsk, Russia. Sporting an unblemished record of 9-0 with seven knockouts, Butaev returns to action following a third-round knockout of Ramses Agaton on July 20, in Los Angeles, CA. He is trained by the renowned Joel Diaz in Riverside, CA. As an amateur, Butaev accumulated an astounding 304-12 record, with 164 knockouts. This Saturday night, Butaev will face Azael “Turbo” Cosio (21-7-2, 18 KOs), of Panama City, Panama. The upset-minded Cosio looks to return to the win column following a very close, 10-round decision loss to Jorge Fortea on April 28, in Bilbao, Spain.

Also 24 years old, Bakhodir Jalolov represented Uzbekistan at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, losing in the quarterfinals to silver medalist Joe Joyce. He was also a four-time National champion with an 84-13 amateur record. Currently 2-0 as a pro with both victories coming by knockout, the 6’6″ heavy-handed southpaw, known as “The Big Uzbek”, will face Jersey City, NJ-native Tyrell Wright (9-2-2, 6 KOs) in a scheduled six-round clash. Fighting in Brooklyn, NY, on April 21, Wright battled undefeated prospect George Arias over eight rounds losing a decision.





Both Butaev and Jalolov are co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. and managed by Vadim Kornilov.

“Bakhodir Jalolov was one of the best amateur heavyweights in the world,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Already a superstar in his native Uzbekistan with a huge social media following and known as ‘The Big Uzbek’ for his hulking size, Jalolov has massive power in both hands and tremendous potential. With his extensive amateur experience, Jalolov stablemate Radzhab Butaev has the tools to become a world champion.

“Long Island’s Patrick Day has another opportunity to prove he is a world class junior middleweight and I expect an impressive performance in front of his hometown fan base.”

Headlining the HBO World Championship Boxing telecast, Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) and fellow Brooklyn resident Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) will battle in a scheduled 12-round clash for the vacant IBF World Middleweight Title. Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (20-0, 16 KOs) will defend his WBA Super Featherweight Title against Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans (20-1, 14 KOs) in the 12-round co-feature.





Opening the telecast at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT in rematch of their epic 2016 “Fight of the Year”, Brooklyn’s Heather “The Heat” Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs) and Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (23-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, will face off once again for the vacant WBO Women’s Featherweight World title in a 10-round bout.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and DiBella Entertainment in association with Fight Promotions Inc., Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions.