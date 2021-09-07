Watch Live: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on September 11

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has announced the LEGENDS II EVANDER HOLYFIELD COMEBACK FIGHT set for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, from Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL and LIVE on Pay-Per-View.

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion, EVANDER ‘THE REAL DEAL’ HOLYFIELD will battle Former UFC Heavyweight World Champion VITOR ‘THE PHENOM’ BELFORT in an eight-round clash.





Holyfield considered to be the best Pound-for-Pound Heavyweight Champion alive today, squares off against Former Heavyweight UFC Champion Belfort who still holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history.

Advance tickets starting at $81 are NOW-ON-SALE and may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at this LIVE Event Link! Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, FL, 33314. Doors will open on the evening of the event at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The FREEVIEW window starts on Saturday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT with the Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View commencing at 7:00 p.m. ET 4:00 p.m. PT. The Pay-Per-View is priced at $49.99 in North America and £9.99 ($13.99) in the UK. Purchasers can use this Direct Link through FITE.TV.

“TRILLER breaks the mold plain and simple. This event brings together the worlds of boxing, MMA, music, hip hop and four quadrants. Boys, girls, ladies and gentlemen; this is not your father’s Oldsmobile,” said Triller’s RYAN KAVANAUGH.

“Evander Holyfield is in better shape today than when he last fought and this heavyweight bout is sure to be something for the history books,” continued Kavanaugh.

After record breaking events with the return of MIKE TYSON last year, which shattered PPV records and set the platform for JAKE PAUL, who knocked out NATE ROBINSON; TRILLER FIGHT CLUB followed up with another record breaking PPV which ended with JAKE PAUL knocking out BEN ASKREN in the first round.

With one of the most exciting cards in the history of Combat Sports, also featured is

ANDERSON ‘SPIDER’ SILVA fighting ‘THE HUNTINGTON BEACH BAD BOY TITO ORTIZ in a professional boxing bout, DAVID ‘THE HAYMAKER’ HAYE also making a pro comeback versus JOE ‘THE BILLIONAIRE’ FOURNIER followed by ANDY ‘EL TIBURON’ VENCES vs. JONO ‘KING KONG’ CARROLL.

“To make sure the whole world has a chance to watch we’ve implemented a program where viewers can also get the PPV for free. Text “Fight” to 75303 for into on how to get the fight for free,” said MAHI DE SILVA, CEO of TRILLER.

Additionally, performing LIVE between fights will be Brazilian Pop-Superstar ANiTTA, Cuban super-group GENTE DE ZONA and Latino superstar LUNAY along with a fantastic post-fight event featuring an amazing VERZUZ BATTLE to be announced shortly.

“September 11 will be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime event of world class professional boxing and outstanding music,” said NIGEL LYTHGOE the visionary and producer of LEGENDS II.

One of the most successful boxers in history, Holyfield is the only fighter to reign as the Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion and Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion in the three-belt era and was the first boxer to hold world titles in three different decades.

The Three-Time Heavyweight World Champion who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015 was victorious over numerous other champions in his career including Mike Tyson (twice), Riddick Bowe, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Buster Douglas, Hasim Rahman, Michael Moorer, John Ruiz, Francois Botha and Dwight Muhammad Qawi (twice).

Co-featured at LEGENDS II, UFC Legends, ANDERSON ‘THE SPIDER’ SILVA from Sao Paolo, Brazil and ‘THE HUNTINGTON BEACH BAD BOY’ TITO ORTIZ will clash in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match for combat sports supremacy.

Also, at LEGENDS II, Former Heavyweight and Cruiserweight World Champion DAVID ‘THE HAYEMAKER’ HAYE will face off against JOE FOURNIER in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight battle.

Additionally, in a highly anticipated super featherweight 10-rounder, ANDY ‘El TIBURON’ VENCES, (23-2-1, 12 KOs), of San Jose, CA will challenge Ireland’s JONO ‘KING KONG’ CARROLL, (19-2-1, 5 KOs).

How to Order: For worldwide live PPV streaming, go to TRILLERFIGHTCLUB.com or FITE or any FITE OTT/Smart TV/mobile apps, or order the event from your local cable/satellite and iNDEMAND partner throughout the USA and Canada.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the De La Hoya vs. Belfort fight. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers across the U.S., including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum, among others and from leading operators in Canada.

LEGENDS II will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The suggested PPV retail price is $49.99.

**HOW TO WATCH THE SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, TRILLER PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

LEGENDS II is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center, the first being Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the September 11 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.