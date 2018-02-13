Boxing News 24/7


Groves and Eubank Jr. entertained the fans at public workout in Manchester

George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (26-1, 20 KOs) entertained hundreds of fans at the National Football Museum ahead of their Ali Trophy semi-final on Saturday at the Manchester Arena.

“I am not for one second taking him lightly,” said Groves. “Junior definitely has a good engine but as soon as I hit him, I am going to hurt him and put him away.”


(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

‘The Saint’ puts his WBA World Super-Middleweight title on the line on Saturday against the IBO Champion Eubank Jr., with the winner fighting countryman Callum Smith or German Juergen Braehmer for the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Eubank Jr. tells he is living the dream this week and see himself go all the way to the final.

“It is the biggest fight of my career. I have dreamed of being part of such a big fight since I started boxing,” said Eubank Jr. “Groves will not last 12 rounds. He should enjoy the last days with that WBA belt because on Saturday I’m going to take it and proceed to the final.”

