Yuniesky Gonzalez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk weights

World rated Light Heavyweights Yuniesky Gonzalez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk weighed into today at 174.8 and 174.2 respectfully ahead of their clash tomorrow night on HBO for the NABF and NABO Light Heavyweight titles.





Gonzalez brings a record of 18-2 14KO’S while Gvozdyk stands undefeated with a 12-0 10KO’S record. For Gonzalez this will be his third appearance on HBO while the former Olympian Gvozdyk makes his HBO debut.

Gonzalez was best remembered for his highly controversial loss to former world champion Jean Pascal, a bout aired on HBO July of 2015 and is coming off 2 consecutive KO wins while Gvozdyk has stopped 6 straight opponents including Issac Chilemba in his last fight November of 2016.

Gonzalez promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing had these comments about the upcoming bout “I’m excited to have Yuniesky on HBO once again. His two previous appearances provided the fans with thrilling fights and I expect the same come Saturday night against a very tough opponent in Oleksandr Gvozdyk. A win will put Yuniesky right into the thick of the Light Heavyweight division”.

The bout is co-promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing® and Bob Arum’s Top Rank, Inc. and will air live Saturday, April 8th, on HBO at 10pm from the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT’S FIGHT

OLSEKSANDR GVOZDYK (174.2 lbs) vs YUNIESKY GONZALEZ (174.8 lbs)