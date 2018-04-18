Golden Boy Promotions statement on Canelo Alvarez’s settlement agreement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission

Golden Boy Promotions has issued the following statement in response to Canelo Alvarez’s settlement agreement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.





“As we have maintained all along, the trace amounts of clenbuterol found in Canelo’s system in February came from meat contamination, and we provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts.

Although most professional sports, international anti-doping agencies and United States boxing commissions treat meat contamination differently from other positive tests, Nevada does not. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions respect the rules of Nevada and are therefore satisfied with the settlement agreement reached today.

“Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport’s biggest event of the year. He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level.”