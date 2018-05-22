Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo on 6/30

Super middleweight world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez will make the fourth defence of his WBO belt against the hard-hitting Roamer Alexis Angulo, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Taking place at the home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 30th, 26-year-old Ramirez will face his third unbeaten challenger in a row as he defends his crown against the formidable Colombian Angulo.

Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs), from Mazatlán, Mexico, became the first Mexican-born super middleweight champion when he shut out three-time world champion Arthur Abraham in 2016.

He has since gone on to beat Ukrainian Max Bursak, before a nip-and-tuck battle against No. 1 contender Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Hart, ultimately prevailing by unanimous decision.

In his last bout in February of this year Ramirez scored the first stoppage of his championship reign with a sixth-round TKO over Habib Ahmed.

His next challenge now comes against Angulo (23-0, 20 KOs), who has won his last five bouts by knockout, most recently winning the WBO Latino belt with a first-round knockout over Evert Bravo.

Now, as part of BoxNation’s exclusive output deal with promoters Top Rank, the pair will do battle next month live and exclusive in the UK and Ireland on ‘The Channel of Champions’ BoxNation.

“I want to prove that I’m the best fighter in the division. I’m willing to leave everything in the ring to defend my title,” Ramirez said. “I want to dedicate this fight to all the Mexicans and all the Latinos who reside in Oklahoma, I would like many of them to be present in the arena. That would motivate me even more. I’ll be waiting for you guys on June 30.”

Oklahoma City’s Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo will also be on the bill as he looks to continue his march to a 140-pound title shot against Lenny Zappavigna in a 10-round special attraction.

Saucedo, ranked No. 3 by the WBO at 140 pounds, last fought in March against Abner Lopez, knocking him out in the seventh round with a left hook to the body.

Against Zappavigna, Saucedo will be fighting in his home city of Oklahoma City for the first time since 2014.

“We are looking forward to a great event in Oklahoma City. Zurdo Ramirez is always in great fights, and Angulo will give him a real battle,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, founder and CEO of Top Rank. “It’s also with great pride that we were able to put in Oklahoma City native Alex Saucedo against a world class fighter like Lenny Zappavigna.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “Gilberto Ramirez is one of the very best super-middleweights in the world and looks to be getting better and better each time we see him. Against Roamer Alexis Angulo he faces a real test against an undefeated and ferocious puncher who has everything to gain on June 30th. It’s going to be a great card, with Alex Saucedo also set to feature against Lenny Zappavigna, all live and exclusive on BoxNation.”

