Gavin Mcdonnell vs Rey Vargas For WBC Crown In Hull

Gavin McDonnell has vowed to seize his moment of history as he takes on Rey Vargas for the WBC World Super-Bantamweight title at the Hull Ice Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

McDonnell has fond memories of the venue he faces his destiny on Saturday as three years ago today McDonnell stopped Leigh Wood there to land the British title – the first step on his remarkable journey to Saturday nights World title shot.





The Doncaster ace can create British boxing history by joining his twin brother Jamie as a World ruler, and the 30 year old wants to repay all his supporters and team for their faith.

“It is real now,” said McDonnell. “It seems to have taken forever to come but all of a sudden it is here. It is a nice feeling that after all the hard work we have put in, now is show time.

“I have put a lot of years hard work in, made a lot of sacrifices – and not just me, my family have all gone through it just for me. Everything has been put on hold for me to go out there and achieve my dream. We have trained so hard and it is here now, it is the dream and I plan on grabbing it with both hands and moving on and going from where I am to the very top.

“The fight is here because Eddie and Matchroom have backed me for this fight. I do want to go abroad and fight but for my first World title, and such a tough fight, we wanted it here. My team has backed me more than his has backed him so they can say what they want – they can say it is cowardly or whatever they want.

“We know if we went over there we would have to knock them out so we want it in my favour over here and Eddie and Matchroom have given me the platform to go out there and achieve my dream. It isn’t cowardly – my team have backed me, they have supported me and they have given me this opportunity to win this World title.

“It means everything, this is what we all want and when you are World champion you are on the scene then, the big fights will be there. You will be one of the World champions, a wanted man. It means everything; the bigger fights, the bigger pay, it is why we are in the business. I intend to do everything required to win and I have no doubt I will win.”

Vargas’ clash with McDonnell is part of a big night of action in Hull as hometown star Luke Campbell MBE defends his WBC Silver Lightweight title against Mexican Jairo Lopez.

Campbell’s fellow Hull favourite and old foe Tommy Coyle returns to action following his epic British title encounter with Tyrone Nurse, taking on unbeaten Londoner Rakeem Noble.

Unbeaten Belfast talent Ryan Burnett tastes his first action of 2017, Doncaster Heavyweight Dave Allen kicks off 2017 having taken on Luis Ortiz in his last outing and Scunthorpe’s unbeaten Light-Heavyweight prospect Dec Spelman looks to add to his 10-0 record and local boys Carl Chadwick and Conor Seymour feature.

Gavin McDonnell can create British boxing history when he takes on Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC World Super-Bantamweight title at the Hull Ice Arena on February 25, live on Sky Sports.

Victory for McDonnell in his first World title fight would see him join twin brother and WBA Bantamweight champion Jamie as World champions – making them the first British twins to achieve such a remarkable feat.

The unbeaten Doncaster man has enjoyed a fine run of wins to become the number two rated fighter with the WBC after beating former World title challenger Vusi Malinga in October 2014, picking up the vacant European title against Alexander Egorov in March 2015 and defending it against Jeremy Parodi in October, then landing the WBC Silver strap in February against Jorge Sanchez.

McDonnell faces a tough task to etch the McDonnell name into the history books with Vargas bringing a formidable record to Yorkshire. The 26 year old ranked at number one with the WBC has 28 wins to his name with 22 of them inside the distance – but McDonnell believes he has what it takes to land the belt left vacant following the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa.

"I have to pinch myself that it's finally here," said McDonnell. "All the hard work I've put in over the years, it feels like it's meant to be this moment.

"I have seen my brother become World champion, I have seen my gym-mate Tony Bellew become World champion and I believe now I'm ready and to be let off the leash. I'm ready to become world champion. Two twin brothers on the scene, both World champions standing side by side – the Klitschko brothers of Doncaster!

"We were in the same boat me and my brother, fighting an unbeaten Mexican banger. Having home advantage is key and I've wanted that.

"I like being written off, I love proving people wrong and this will be no different. I really want to make a name for myself, I've always felt like I've been in my brother's shadow but I'm 18 fights unbeaten and I'm on the verge of a World title fight.

"Vargas' record says that he's big puncher but we won't know how good he is until we get in there. How much does he want it? Not more than me. He will have to knock me out cold to win it as he can't beat me."

A packed undercard sees hometown Olympic hero Luke Campbell MBE look to move closer to a summer World title shot as he defends his WBC Silver Lightweight title against Vargas' stablemate Jairo Lopez after a huge win against Derry Mathews in Liverpool in October.

Campbell's fellow Hull favourite and old foe Tommy Coyle returns to action following his epic British title encounter with Tyrone Nurse, taking on Manchester talent Kofi Yates.

Hull's Samir Mouneimne is back on the British Featherweight title trail following his slender loss in February, Doncaster Heavyweight Dave Allen kicks off 2017 having taken on Luis Ortiz in his last outing and Scunthorpe's unbeaten Light-Heavyweight prospect Dec Spelman looks to add to his 10-0 record.

Promoter Eddie Heard said: "This is a huge opportunity for Gavin McDonnell to win the first World title of 2017 and also create some special history for British boxing. Vargas is an excellent fighter but I believe we can create an electric atmosphere in the Hull Arena that can raise his levels to win this.

"It's great to see Luke Campbell back fighting in Hull again. We plan to bring his World title fight there in the summer and he faces a tough test in Lopez, who is stablemates with Vargas and many other top Mexican fighters. You can, as always, expect an absolute war between Tommy Coyle and Manchester's Kofi Yates and you can also expect an array of Matchroom talent on a packed card in Hull."

REY VARGAS (Mexico)

Ranked WBC N0. 1 at super bantamweight

Age: 26 / Date of birth: November 25, 1990

Residence: Otumba, México, Mexico / Birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Record: 28-0, 22 KOs / Total rounds: 128

Height: 5’7.5” – 172cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Oswaldo Küchle / Trainer: Nacho Beristain

World championship fights: 0

GAVIN McDONNELL (United Kingdom)

Ranked WBC No. 2 at super bantamweight

Age: 30 / Date of birth: March 30, 1986

Residence, birthplace: Doncaster, Yorkshire, England

Record: 16-0-2, 4 KOs / Total rounds: 138

Height: 5’9.5” – 176 cm / Reach: n/a / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing / Trainer: Dave Coldwell

World championship fights: 0

WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Rigoberto Riasco (Pan) 1976

2. Royal Kobayashi (Jap) 1976

3. Dong-Kyun Yum (Kor) 1976 – 1977

4. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1977 – 1982

5. Jaime Garza (US) 1983 – 1984

6. Juan Meza (US) 1984 – 1985

7. Lupe Pintor (Mex) 1985 – 1986

8. Samart Payakaroon (Thai) 1986 – 1987

9. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1987 – 1988

10. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) 1988 – 1990

11. Paul Banke (US) 1990

12. Pedro Decima (Arg) 1990 – 1991

13. Kiyoshi Hatanaka (Jap) 1991

14. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1991 – 1992

15. Thierry Jacob (Fra) 1992

16. Tracy Patterson (US) 1992 – 1994

17. Hector Acero-Sanchez (D.R.) 1994 – 1995

18. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) * 1995 – 1997

19. Erik Morales (Mex) 1997 – 2000

20. Willie Jorrin (US) 2000 – 2002

21. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2002 – 2005

22. Israel Vazquez (Mex) 2005 – 2007

23. Rafael Marquez (Mexico) 2007

24. Israel Vazquez (Mexico) * 2007 – 2008

25. Toshiaki Nishioka (Japan) 2008 – 2012

26. Abner Mares (Mexico) 2012 – 2013

27. Victor Terrazas (Mexico) 2013

28. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico) 2013 – 2015

29. Julio Ceja (Mexico) 2015 – 2016

30. Hugo Ruiz (Mexico) 2016

31. Hozumi Hasegawa 2016

* Regained title

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

28 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) two times, Israel Vazquez (Mexico).

109 WBC super bantamweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico) holds the record for super bantamweight world title defenses with 17.

Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico) made 14 title defenses in three periods as champion.

Oscar Larios (Mexico) made 10 title defenses.

WBC TOP 10 SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Wilfredo Gomez (Puerto Rico)

2. Erik Morales (Mexico)

3. Jeff Fenech (Australia)

4. Daniel Zaragoza (Mexico)

5. Israel Vazquez (Mexico)

6. Abner Mares (Mexico)

7. Leo Santa Cruz (Mexico)

8. Tracy Patterson (US)

9. Oscar Larios (Mexico)

10. Royal Kobayashi (Japan)

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FIGHTS

Sep. 16, 2016 Hozumi Hasegawa TKO9 Hugo Ruiz – Osaka

Feb. 27, 2016 Hugo Ruiz TKO1 Julio Ceja – Anaheim

Aug. 29, 2015 Julio Ceja TKO5 Hugo Ruiz – Los Angeles

Aug. 24, 2013 Leo Santa Cruz KO3 Victor Terrazas – Carson

Nov. 10, 2012 Abner Mares W12 Anselmo Moreno – Los Angeles

May 23, 2009 Toshiaki Nishioka TKO3 Jhonny Gonzalez – Monterrey

Mar. 1, 2008 Israel Vazquez W12 Rafael Marquez – Carson

Aug. 4, 2007 Israel Vazquez TKO6 Rafael Marquez – Hidalgo

Mar. 3, 2007 Rafael Marquez TKO7 Israel Vazquez – Carson

Dec. 3, 2005 Israel Vazquez TKO3 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas

May 17, 2002 Oscar Larios TKO12 Israel Vazquez – Sacramento

Feb. 19, 2000 Erik Morales W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas

Sep. 6, 1996 Erik Morales KO11 Daniel Zaragoza – El Paso

Nov. 6, 1995 Daniel Zaragoza W12 Hector Acero-Sanchez – Inglewood

Aug. 26, 1994 Hector Acero-Sanchez W12 Tracy Harris Patterson – Atlantic City

June 23, 1992 Tracy Harris Patterson TKO2 Thierry Jacob – Albany

Mar. 20, 1992 Thierry Jacob W12 Daniel Zaragoza – Calais

Feb. 29, 1988 Daniel Zaragoza TKO10 Carlos Zarate – Inglewood

May 8, 1987 Jeff Fenech KO4 Samart Payakaroon – Sydney

Jan. 18, 1986 Samart Payakaroon KO5 Lupe Pintor – Bangkok

Aug. 18, 1985 Lupe Pintor W12 Juan Meza – Mexico City

Nov. 3, 1984 Juan Meza KO1 Jaime Garza – Kingston, New York

June 15, 1983 Jaime Garza TKO2 Bobby Berna – Los Angeles

Dec. 3, 1982 Wilfredo Gomez TKO14 Lupe Pintor – New Orleans

Oct. 28, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez TKO5 Carlos Zarate – San Juan

Jan. 19, 1978 Wilfredo Gomez KO3 Royal Kobayashi – Kitakyushu

Oct. 9, 1976 Royal Kobayashi KO8 Rigoberto Riasco – Tokyo

Apr. 3, 1976 Rigoberto Riasco TKO9 Waruinge Nakayama – Panama City

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.