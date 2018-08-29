Garcia vs. Porter undercard: Chris Colbert faces Sulaiman Segawa

Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert returns to the ring in his hometown to take on once-beaten Sulaiman Segawa in an eight-round featherweight match as he looks to continue his rise up the ladder in the talent-laden 126-pound division. The loaded card is presented by Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, September 8 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Undercard attractions are part of a show that is headlined by elite welterweight stars Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter battling for the WBC title in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). The telecast also features a welterweight title eliminator between Yordenis Ugas and Cesar Barrionuevo and heavyweight action that pits unbeaten Polish slugger Adam Kownacki against former heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

Streaming coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN as five-division world champion Amanda Serrano attempts to win a world title in her record sixth weight class when she faces Yamila Esther Reynoso for the WBO 140-pound title.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, in association with DSG Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Colbert (8-0, 3 KOs) is coming off a stoppage victory over previously unbeaten Austin Dulay in April and will fight at Barclays Center for the third time on September 8. The 21-year-old southpaw from Brooklyn is one of the most decorated amateurs to come out of New York in recent years and he has gained esteem by showing off his incredible speed and technique so far in his pro career. In his last fight at Barclays Center, Colbert scored a unanimous decision over then undefeated Titus Williams last November, in addition to making his pro debut at the arena in 2015. He will be opposed by Segawa (11-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of Silver Spring, Maryland by way of Uganda. The 27-year-old most recently stopped previously unbeaten Hector Lopez in May.





In other undercard action two of Mayweather Promotions’ hot unbeaten prospects do battle in separate attractions as Brooklyn’s Richardson Hitchins (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Mexico’s Cesar Valenzuela (7-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight match and Dylan Price (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Rwanda’s Mulapi Enjani (3-5-2, 1 KOs) in a six-round flyweight bout. Marsellos Wilder (1-0, 1 KO), the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, will battle Ryan Williams (0-1) in a four-round cruiserweight match, Brandon Quarles (19-4-1, 10 KOs) battles Marcus Willis (18-5-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight matchup and Brooklyn super welterweight prospect Chordale Booker (10-0, 5 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against hard-hitting Minneapolis-native Ve Shawn Owens (9-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round match.

Plus, undefeated lightweight prospect from Philadelphia Jeffrey Torres (4-0, 2 KOs) clashes with Mexico’s Emmanuel Valadez (5-5, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout, Ricky Lopez (19-4, 6 KOs) takes on Ramsey Luna (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight round featherweight fight, and Clayton Laurent, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Olympian from the U.S. Virgin Islands and the stepson of former junior middleweight and middleweight world champion Julian Jackson, takes on Sherman Artis, Jr. (3-2) in a four-round heavyweight attraction.