Freeda Foreman Passes Away At Age 42

In sad and terribly shocking news, it has been reported how Freeda Foreman, the 42 year old daughter of heavyweight living legend George Foreman, passed away yesterday at the age of just 42. TMZ Sports broke the bad news, reporting how Freeda was found dead in her home in Houston, Texas yesterday evening. No confirmation has yet been released regarding the cause of death but police say there are no signs of foul play.





Promoter Bob Arum, who of course worked with George Foreman for a number of years, has, along with many other people, paid his respects on social media:

“All of us at Top Rank send out heartfelt condolences to our friend George Foreman on the untimely death of his daughter, Freeda,” Arum wrote on twitter.

Freeda was a middleweight boxer in the early 2000s, when she had six pro bouts, winning all but one of them. Like a number of other daughters of famous fighters, such as Laila Ali and Jacqui Frazier-Hyde, Freeda was greatly inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps and test herself in the ring. Finishing at 5-1(3), Freeda stated at the time of her going pro how she wanted to prove that there are “no limitations” for women. After hanging up the gloves, Freeda became a boxing promoter and she also did some acting work, whilst also raising a family.





George’s son, “Monk” also boxed as a pro for a while, retiring with an unbeaten record a few years back. Foreman, a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, is yet to comment on this sad and obviously distressing news. George turned the milestone age of 70 in January of this year and he remains one of the most admired and respected former champions in all of sports.

As of right now, reports say detectives are still investigating the death of Freeda but of course the Foreman family asks for privacy at this time. Fans everywhere send their sympathies to the entire Foreman family.