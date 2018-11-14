Freddie Roach, Tipping Fury To Defeat Wilder, Will Work Tyson’s Corner On Dec. 1st

The bad news for Tyson Fury: his father John has been rejected a visa to travel to the US and will not be in attendance for the big Fury-Deontay Wilder fight on December 1st. The good news for Tyson Fury: Hall of Famer Freddie Roach will lend his considerable experience in the corner of the lineal champ as he attempts to take Wilder’s WBC belt.





Speaking with S.I.com, Roach explained how Fury asked him to work his corner for the big fight.

“He asked me if I would work in his corner. He asked me if I could do cuts,” Roach said. “I said ‘yeah, I have better guys than me though.’ He said ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ And I said ‘Of course I do – I have everything you need.’ So I’m the cutman.”

Fury’s main trainer will remain as Ben Davison, who began working with Fury for his recent two-fight comeback. The Wilder fight will be the acid test for Davison, Tyson having previously worked with his uncle, Peter Fury. So having Roach on board can only help, surely. Even though he will be there to attend to any cuts Fury may have inflicted, there will presumably be nothing to stop Freddie from offering his words of wisdom as far as tactics on how to win the fight go.

With all he has seen, and all the big, big fights he has been involved with, Freddie will surely be able to spot certain things and pass on his advice during the heavyweight clash of unbeaten giants. As for right now, Roach is picking Fury to beat Wilder (I guess he wouldn’t have agreed to work Fury’s corner if he felt he would lose the fight). Freddie has gone on record as saying how Fury can “outbox Wilder.”

“I think he can box for 12 rounds no problem.”

“If he tries to slug with him, he’ll get caught,” Roach went on. “He’s got good legs. He seems to be in very good condition. Boxing here, he has gone up to 12 rounds a couple of times. His best asset is his sight. He sees what’s happening in there. He;’s not going to get hit with a right hand out of left field. I like him in this fight a lot. I think he has a great game-plan to win this fight.”

Of course, Wilder also has a great plan on how to win. It’s a fascinating fight and it’s almost here.