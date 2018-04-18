Frampton looking forward to beating Donaire on Saturday

Two-weight world champion has dubbed five-weight world champion Nonito Donaire his greatest opponent as the pair prepare to do battle in Belfast on Saturday.





Home fighter Frampton (24-1-KO14) can clinch the WBO interim world featherweight title and book a shot at champion Oscar Valdez by beating the legendary Donaire (38-4-KO24) at The SSE Arena.

However, with the ‘Filipino Flash’ having won world honours as a flyweight, super-flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight, ‘The Jackal’ is grateful to have enjoyed his “best ever” training camp.

Frampton said: “I know everybody always says this as they go through the motions of promoting a fight, but I’ve genuinely never had a better training camp than this.

“I have a lot of respect for Donaire. He’s a quality fighter and has accomplished more than anyone else I have ever fought.





“It’s going to be a big thing for me to get the result here on Saturday night. That’s why I trained so hard. I’m lucky to be fighting here in Belfast and bringing Donaire here. It’s an honour.

“There is a lot more to Donaire than just a left hook. To say that is disrespectful. He’s also got a brilliant right hand.

“I want to be involved in these fights that people talk about and are interested in. I need to be in fights that get me excited and nervous.”

Donaire said: “It’s great to be here in Belfast. Some people are writing me off as ‘the old guy’ but I feel I’m peaking now both physically and in terms of experience.





“Being in Belfast, the weather is cold but the welcome is warm. I’ve had people coming up to me – many of them who are serious Frampton fans – and welcome me to the city. I appreciate that.”

Promoter Frank Warren said of the clash: “If you want to see a real fight on Saturday night, there’s only one place to be. None of this celebrity in a jungle stuff – this is proper boxing.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan, who has already enjoyed his fair share of big nights in the city, added: “This is the biggest fight Belfast has ever seen.”

Stay up to speed with all the latest news at mtkglobal.com

Follow Carl Frampton on Twitter @RealCFrampton