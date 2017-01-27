Boxing News 24/7


Frampton and Santa Cruz make weight

- Leave a Comment

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz

Belfast, Northern Island Los Angeles, Calif.

125 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 125 lbs.

White, Purple and Grey…………………………………………………….. Trunks………………………………………………………….. Burgundy and Gold

23-0, 14 KOs ……………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………. 32-1-1, 18 KOs

Referee: Kenny Bayless; Judges: Burt Clements (Reno), Dave Moretti, Glenn Feldman (Connecticut).


(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime)

WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Dejan Zlaticanin Mikey Garcia

Podgorica, Montenegro Oxnard, Calif.

134.5 lbs…………………………………………………………………………… Weight………………………………………………………………………….. 134.5 lbs.

Red and Gold…………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………………. Black and Green

18-0, 11 KOs…………………………………………………………………….. Record…………………………………………………………………….. 35-0, 29 KOs

Referee: Tony Weeks. Judges: Adalaide Byrd, Don Trella (Connecticut), Guido Cavalleri (Italy)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS — 8 ROUNDS

David Benavidez Sherali Mamadjanov

Phoenix, Ariz. Namangan, Uzbekistan

166 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 167 lbs.

Red and Gold…………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………… Black, White, Grey and Camo

16-0, 15 KOs…………………………………………………………………….. Record………………………………………………………………………. 14-1, 7 KOs

Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Robert Hoyle, Patricia Morse Jarman, Eric Cheek (Reno)

(NON-TELEVISED FIGHTS)
FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4/6 ROUNDS

Ledaun Barthelemy Jesus Aguinaga

Guantanamo, Cuba Phoenix, Ariz.

130 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 127 lbs.

Black and Grey………………………………………………………………… Trunks……………………………………………………………………. Red and Gold

11-0, 6 KOs ……………………………………………………………………… Record…………………………………………………………………………………. 5-4-1

Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Patricia Morse Jarman, Eric Cheek (Reno), Robert Hoyle

READ  Frampton and Santa Cruz final press conference quotes

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS

Josh Taylor Alfonso Olvera

Edinburgh, Scotland Sonora, Mexico

142 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 140 lbs.

White and Blue………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………. White, Green and Red

7-0, 7 KOs………………………………………………………………………… Record……………………………………………………………………… 8-2-1, 3 KOs

Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Lisa Giampa, Tim Cheatham, Ricardo Ocasio.

BANTAMWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Antonio Santa Cruz Victor Torres

Los Angeles, Calif. Modesto, Calif.

117 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 116 lbs.

Blue and White…………………………………………………………………. Trunk………………………………………………………………….. Red and Black

4-2, 2 KOs………………………………………………………………………… Record……………………………………………………………………… 2-4-1, 1 KOs

Referee: Russell Mora. Judges: Adalaide Byrd, Guido Cavalleri (Italy), Burt Clements (Reno).

FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Jerry Perez Javier Cepeda

Harbor City, Calif. Roswell, N.M.

126 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 125 lbs.

Mexican and American Flag…………………………………………….. Trunk…………………………………………………………. Red, White and Blue

Pro Debut…………………………………………………………………………. Record……………………………………………………………………………………. 0-4

Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Glenn Trowbridge, Max DeLuca (California), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey).

LIGHTWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

Ivan Redkach Demond Brock

Bkovah, Ukraine New Orleans, La.

137 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight………………………………………………………………………….. 137.5 lbs.

Multi-colored…………………………………………………………………….. Trunk……………………………………………………….. Red, Black and White

19-2-1, 15 KOs…………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………… 13-3-1, 4 KOs

Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Tim Cheatham, Lisa Giampa, Ricardo Ocasio.

WELTERWEIGHTS — 6 ROUNDS

(FIRST FIGHT: 2 P.M. PT)

Herbert Acevedo Chris Singleton

Los Angeles, Calif. Baton Rouge, La.

READ  Frampton vs Santa Cruz 2, Zlaticanin-Garcia Interview Transcript

141 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 140 lbs.

Red…………………………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………………….. Red and White

12-2, 6 KOs………………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………… 17-3-2, 8 KOs

Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Eric Cheek (Reno), Robert Hoyle, Patricia Morse Jarman.

ALL BOUTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

*All referees and judges are from Las Vegas unless noted otherwise

Timekeepers: James Cavin & Ernie Jauregui

Ringside Doctors: Lead Anthony Ruggeroli, 2nd David Watson, 3RD Steven Brown (Reno), Damon Zavala (Reno)

Executive Director: Bob Bennett

Chairman: Anthony A. Marnell, III

Commissioners: Francisco Aguilar, Staci Alonso, Skip Avansino, Dr. Dan Carpenter

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Frampton and Santa Cruz make weight

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Tyson Fury on possibility of a comeback; says he “might do a George Foreman”
Joshua Vs Klitschko Set For 90,000 Wembley Record ﻿﻿﻿﻿
Guillermo Rigondeaux faces Moises Flores in co-feature on Cotto-Kirkland card
Lennox Lewis, Andre Ward to call Eubank Junior-Quinlan fight in London
Frampton and Santa Cruz final press conference quotes
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”
With Wawrzyk out, who should Deontay Wilder fight in February?
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”

Throughout his great, Hall of Fame-worthy ring career, Carl Froch met just one man he could not defeat: Andre Ward....

Close