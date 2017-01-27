Frampton and Santa Cruz make weight

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz
Belfast, Northern Island Los Angeles, Calif.
125 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 125 lbs.
White, Purple and Grey…………………………………………………….. Trunks………………………………………………………….. Burgundy and Gold
23-0, 14 KOs ……………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………. 32-1-1, 18 KOs
Referee: Kenny Bayless; Judges: Burt Clements (Reno), Dave Moretti, Glenn Feldman (Connecticut).
(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime)
WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS
Dejan Zlaticanin Mikey Garcia
Podgorica, Montenegro Oxnard, Calif.
134.5 lbs…………………………………………………………………………… Weight………………………………………………………………………….. 134.5 lbs.
Red and Gold…………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………………. Black and Green
18-0, 11 KOs…………………………………………………………………….. Record…………………………………………………………………….. 35-0, 29 KOs
Referee: Tony Weeks. Judges: Adalaide Byrd, Don Trella (Connecticut), Guido Cavalleri (Italy)
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS — 8 ROUNDS
David Benavidez Sherali Mamadjanov
Phoenix, Ariz. Namangan, Uzbekistan
166 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 167 lbs.
Red and Gold…………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………… Black, White, Grey and Camo
16-0, 15 KOs…………………………………………………………………….. Record………………………………………………………………………. 14-1, 7 KOs
Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Robert Hoyle, Patricia Morse Jarman, Eric Cheek (Reno)
(NON-TELEVISED FIGHTS)
FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4/6 ROUNDS
Ledaun Barthelemy Jesus Aguinaga
Guantanamo, Cuba Phoenix, Ariz.
130 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 127 lbs.
Black and Grey………………………………………………………………… Trunks……………………………………………………………………. Red and Gold
11-0, 6 KOs ……………………………………………………………………… Record…………………………………………………………………………………. 5-4-1
Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Patricia Morse Jarman, Eric Cheek (Reno), Robert Hoyle
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT – 10 ROUNDS
Josh Taylor Alfonso Olvera
Edinburgh, Scotland Sonora, Mexico
142 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 140 lbs.
White and Blue………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………. White, Green and Red
7-0, 7 KOs………………………………………………………………………… Record……………………………………………………………………… 8-2-1, 3 KOs
Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Lisa Giampa, Tim Cheatham, Ricardo Ocasio.
BANTAMWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Antonio Santa Cruz Victor Torres
Los Angeles, Calif. Modesto, Calif.
117 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 116 lbs.
Blue and White…………………………………………………………………. Trunk………………………………………………………………….. Red and Black
4-2, 2 KOs………………………………………………………………………… Record……………………………………………………………………… 2-4-1, 1 KOs
Referee: Russell Mora. Judges: Adalaide Byrd, Guido Cavalleri (Italy), Burt Clements (Reno).
FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Jerry Perez Javier Cepeda
Harbor City, Calif. Roswell, N.M.
126 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 125 lbs.
Mexican and American Flag…………………………………………….. Trunk…………………………………………………………. Red, White and Blue
Pro Debut…………………………………………………………………………. Record……………………………………………………………………………………. 0-4
Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Glenn Trowbridge, Max DeLuca (California), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey).
LIGHTWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS
Ivan Redkach Demond Brock
Bkovah, Ukraine New Orleans, La.
137 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight………………………………………………………………………….. 137.5 lbs.
Multi-colored…………………………………………………………………….. Trunk……………………………………………………….. Red, Black and White
19-2-1, 15 KOs…………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………… 13-3-1, 4 KOs
Referee: Jay Nady. Judges: Tim Cheatham, Lisa Giampa, Ricardo Ocasio.
WELTERWEIGHTS — 6 ROUNDS
(FIRST FIGHT: 2 P.M. PT)
Herbert Acevedo Chris Singleton
Los Angeles, Calif. Baton Rouge, La.
141 lbs……………………………………………………………………………… Weight……………………………………………………………………………… 140 lbs.
Red…………………………………………………………………………………… Trunks………………………………………………………………….. Red and White
12-2, 6 KOs………………………………………………………………………. Record…………………………………………………………………… 17-3-2, 8 KOs
Referee: Vic Drakulich (Reno). Judges: Eric Cheek (Reno), Robert Hoyle, Patricia Morse Jarman.
ALL BOUTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
*All referees and judges are from Las Vegas unless noted otherwise
Timekeepers: James Cavin & Ernie Jauregui
Ringside Doctors: Lead Anthony Ruggeroli, 2nd David Watson, 3RD Steven Brown (Reno), Damon Zavala (Reno)
Executive Director: Bob Bennett
Chairman: Anthony A. Marnell, III
Commissioners: Francisco Aguilar, Staci Alonso, Skip Avansino, Dr. Dan Carpenter