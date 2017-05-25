Floyd Mayweather confirms visit to Ghana June 15-16

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is coming to Ghana next month, and it is official because the retired American boxing star has confirmed it himself in a video.

Mayweather previously stated in a video also posted on social media some few weeks ago notifying the African continent to get ready for his visit but was very specific about Ghana in his latest video.

Mayweather who won all career fights before quitting the sport two years ago with a 49-0 record, said in the video which has gone viral on social media about the trip to the West African country famous for its boxing history and producing Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko.





“What’s up, its your man Floyd Money Mayweather. Africa, Ghana, you have Floyd Mayweather and the Money Team, June 15 and June 16. The Motherland,” Mayweather said in the video.

“Ghana, Floyd Money Mayweather and the Money Team, June 15 and June 16, the motherland,” he repeated.

Details and itinerary of the visit remain scanty but the 40-year-old is reportedly coming to Ghana on the invitation of one of the country’s leading media outfits, EIB Network and Empire Network.

It is believed Mayweather and his Money Team will proceed to other African countries after Ghana.