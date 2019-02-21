Errol Spence faces Mikey Garcia in movie theaters on 3/16

On March 16, IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. will defend his title against unbeaten four-division world champion Mikey Garcia. For the highly-anticipated bout, broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, Garcia will move up to try and capture a title in a fifth-weight class against Spence. “Spence Jr. vs. Garcia,”and its co-featured fights, will be shown on big screens across the nation.





Tickets for "Spence Jr. vs. Garcia" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices now.

The live broadcast of “Spence Jr. vs. Garcia” presented by Fathom Events, FOX Sports, and Premier Boxing Champions, is set for Saturday, March 16 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. AK / 4:00 p.m. HI. Boxing fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 300 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) is no stranger to big stadium events, as he won the IBF title by traveling to England to take on then-champion Kell on May 27, 2017. In front of a raucous crowd of over 27,000 loyal Brook supporters, the 28-year-old Spence stopped Brook in round 11 to wrest away the title.

This will be Spence’s third defense of the title. After beating Brook, he successfully defended it with an eighth-round stoppage of two-division champion Lamont Peterson and then knocked out mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo in the first round in his last fight at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Tex., near his hometown of Desoto, Tex. on June 16. Spence turned pro shortly after representing the U.S. at the 2012 London Olympics with much promise and rose to the championship ranks with wins over former champion Chris Algieri and veteran contenders Leonard Bundu, Alejandro Barrera and Chris van Heerden.





Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) is striving to put together a legendary career and is aggressively pursuing that goal. He has won world championships at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. He now eyes a welterweight title against the consensus class of the division in Spence. Fighting out of Moreno Valley, Calif., Garcia unified the IBF and WBC Lightweight World Championships in his last bout by scoring unanimous decision victory over Robert Easter, Jr. on July 28.

The 31-year-old first reached the championship ranks by blitzing through the featherweight and junior lightweight division, defeating Orlando Salido, Juan Manuel Lopez, Roman Martinez, and Juan Carlos Burgos to establish himself as a star in the sport. Garcia has been on a fast track since ending a nearly 2.5-year hiatus with a knockout victory over Elios Rojas in 2016. After the victory over Rojas, Garcia scored a KO victory over Dejan Zlaticanin for the WBC lightweight championship in January 2017, before defeating four-division champion Adrien Broner in July, and then captured a title at 140 lbs. by dropping down and defeating Sergey Lipinets last March.

