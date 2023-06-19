Edgar Berlanga faces Jason Quigley this Saturday, June 24

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) makes his debut with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom this Saturday, June 24th, against Jason Quigley at Madison Square Garden in New York. DAZN will show the Berlanga vs. Quigley card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Hearn scooped Berlanga after he parted ways with his former promotes at Top Rank over a difference in philosophy over the progression of his career.

Berlanga, 26, can get a massive money fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in 2024.

To fight the Mexican star, Berlanga will need an impressive performance against the 32-year-old Ireland native Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) and likely one more win.

Berlanga has been out of action since June of last year after suffering a bicep injury and a suspension for attempting to bite his opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo.

The New Yorker Berlanga started his career with 16 consecutive first round knockouts. Still, the knockouts dried up after his former promoters at Top Rank put him in with B-level opposition starting in 2021.

He struggled against these fighters: Roamer Alexis Angulo, Demond Nicholson, Steve Rolls, and Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Hearn is hoping that Berlanga can prove himself against Quigley and a higher ranked fighter to set up a fight with Canelo. First things first.

Berlanga has to impress in his fight with Quigley, and this isn’t going to be an easy out. Quigley has excellent skills, and he’ll attempt to neutralize Berlanga’s power.

“I feel like I was definitely chosen for something great. I’m in the ring to conquer the 168 lb division to become a legend in the sport,” said Edgar Berlanga to Matchroom Boxing. “I want to go down as one of the greatest Puerto Rican fighters that ever lived.”

“Yeah, Edgar Berlanga, he’s flashy, and he likes the cameras. I once seen him wearing sunglasses inside on time. Like, come on, lad. What are you playing at?” said Quigley. “He needs to get a slap for that alone. When he was on that run, everyone thought he was going to do the same to Canelo.

“Just me or him. I don’t give a s**t. The dream for me in boxing was to become world champion, and that was when I seen Marco Antonio Barrera beat Prince Naseem Hamed. I’m ready to rock & roll.

“I love my jewelry. My car cost $400,000, and my watch cost $250,000,” said Berlanga. “I don’t care who the f**k it is. We’re going to be ready for all the top dogs now. We’re going to take him into the deep waters and drown him. I don’t fake it. I’ve been like this since I was a kid.

“The monster is back. It’s a dream come true. I’m super proud of myself. Of course, I think about it every night. I speak it into existence,” said Berlanga when asked if he thinks the Canelo Alvarez fight will happen for him.

“First, I got to handle business on June 24th. I’ve got to look spectacular [against Quigley]. I’m taking this fight like it’s my last fight in boxing because I know every fighter that fights me is doing the same.

“I’m in the ring to destroy him and get to the next level and really conquer the 168-lb division and become a legend in the sport. It’s going to be something scary on June 24,” said Berlanga.