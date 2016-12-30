Dominic Breazeale-Artur Szpilka to feature on Wilder-Wawrzyk card

In what could be an entertaining, evenly fought match-up, heavyweights Dominic Breazeale and Artur Szpilka will clash on Deontay Wilder’s under-card on February 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Breazeale, last seen bravely trying his best against defending IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, will make his ring return, as will Szpilka, who was last seen being KO’d by Wilder in his own world title crack. Breazeale, 17-1(15) lost his title shot and unbeaten record in June, Szpilka, 20-2(15) was brutally iced by Wilder back in January.





Szpilka may be carrying some rust but the southpaw from Poland might give Breazeale a very hard fight. Having been in with good/decent names aside from Wilder – including Bryant Jennings, Jameel McCline and Tomasz Adamek – 27-year-old Szpilka arguably has a better record than Breazeale. “Trouble,” 31-years-old, holds wins over Amir Mansour and Fred Kassi, but Joshua aside, Szpilka is his best opponent.

This one could go either way, yet Breazeale – who showed durability and heart in his challenge of A.J – says he will get past Szpilka and push for a shot at WBC king Wilder. The February 25th card is certainly a good showcase for both Breazeale and Szpilka, and as comeback fights go, both Szpilka and Breazeale deserve credit for agreeing to such a risky looking match-up.

If he’s in shape and has not been damaged by that heavy KO loss to Wilder, Szpilka, despite giving away a fair amount of height and reach, could bag this one via decision.