Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury SHOWTIME PPV Live Stream

SHOWTIME PPV® OFFERS BLOCKBUSTER HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS OVER THE INTERNET VIA SHOWTIME®





For the first time, Showtime Networks Inc. is offering viewers the opportunity to purchase the blockbuster WBC Heavyweight World Championship Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury on SHOWTIME PPV directly through the SHOWTIME app.

Subscribers and non-subscribers will be able to purchase and live stream as WBC World Champion Wilder defends his title against lineal champion Fury via the SHOWTIME app on Apple mobile and AppleTV (4th Generation) devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Android phones and tablets and directly on Showtime.com for $74.99 or through cable, DBS, telco and streaming providers nationwide. The showdown of undefeated heavyweights will air on Saturday, December 1 live at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. For more information on where the fight is available and pricing per distributor, visit: SHO.com.

The bout is currently available for purchase on Showtime.com and will roll out on select platforms via the SHOWTIME app during fight week. Customers who purchase the PPV event through the SHOWTIME app and have never subscribed to the SHOWTIME streaming service will receive a 30-day free trial offer. Viewers can purchase the fight through a number of distributors including ATT U-Verse, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier, Optimum, PlayStation Store, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and more. The Wilder vs. Fury fight will also be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants nationwide. Showtime Networks will continue to roll out PPV capabilities on additional streaming devices in time for the highly-anticipated SHOWTIME PPV event of Senator Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner on January 19.

Wilder vs. Fury tests the raw power of Wilder against the unmatched size and mobility of Fury. America’s only heavyweight champion since 2007, Wilder has 39 knockouts in 40 professional fights, including knockouts in all seven of his title defenses. Fury is a former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion who is undefeated in 27 professional fights and holds boxing’s coveted lineal heavyweight title.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network’s authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and YouTube TV. SNI also manages Smithsonian Networks™, a joint venture between SNI and the Smithsonian Institution, which offers Smithsonian Channel™, and offers Smithsonian Earth™ through SN Digital LLC. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

DECEMBER 1: BIG MEN AND BIG EVENT ON SHOWTIME PPV

Hall of Fame Boxing Announcer Al Bernstein has worked over 100 pay per view events, but the one he will announce on SHOWTIME PPV Saturday December 1 will feature two of the biggest fighters in one ring among all those shows—in size and personality. Al said, “Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are both huge men in the ring, but they are super sized outside the ring with big personalities. The combination of both of those things makes this event exciting.” The SHOWTIME PPV telecast from the Staples Center will begin at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST with a four fight card also featuring the return of WBA/IBF 154-pound world champion Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn.

Bernstein said, “ The heavyweight division has regained its footing as an important part of the sport’s appeal in the last couple of years.” He added, “This bout offers us an intriguing match-up of Fury, who previously had the lineal heavyweight title, against Wilder, who is defending his title for the 8th time and is thought of as perhaps the most dangerous puncher in boxing. They bring contrasting styles to this match-up as well as undefeated records. You can’t ask for much more than that.”





“SHOWTIME Boxing has had an amazing year in 2018 and this historically important PPV heavyweight title match brings a fitting close to the year,” Bernstein said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

*For the second year in a row Bernstein will serve as master of ceremonies for the USA Amateur Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

The event will be held on Friday, December 7 in Salt Lake City. The inductees are: 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and professional world champ Andre Ward, 1988 Silver medalist and pro champion Roy Jones Jr, legendary amateur and professional trainer Emanuel Steward, 2 time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields, and long respected USA Amateur ring official Tom Cleary.

*Al returns to the musical stage on Thursday, December 20 when he again performs at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas. He’ll pay tribute to the “Champions of The American Songbook” in shows from 6-10 p.m. Joining Al on stage will be his son, singer/songwriter Wes Bernstein.