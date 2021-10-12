Demsey McKean talks time in camp with Dillian Whyte, previews Whyte vs Wallin

Australian heavyweight star Demsey McKean has continued his elite education in the professional ranks, as the world-rated 200 plus pounder has gone straight from sparing Anthony Joshua to mixing it with WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Whyte clashes with American-based Swede Otto Wallin, who is most well known for pushing Tyson Fury all the way in Las Vegas a couple of years back. McKean, a southpaw like Wallin has been recruited by Team Whyte to help the hard-hitting Brixton Bodysnatcher prepare for the challenge of Wallin.

McKean discussed his time training with the current WBC Number 1 ranked Heavyweight.

“It’s been a great experience once again and I’m very grateful for Team Whyte for bringing me into camp and giving me this opportunity and being able to get fighters ready for these top-class fights that I know I will be involved in soon is the reason my team at ACE Boxing have sent me to the UK.

“Dillian has a really great team here and it’s been a blessing to be able to train and partake in all training sessions as a team. I’ve really enjoyed being part of the team environment and I’m learning a lot during the time I’ve spent here. I can see why he is on the verge of fighting Tyson Fury.”

As new information circulates regarding Dillian Whyte challenging Tyson Fury for the WBC and Ring Magazine world heavyweight titles, Dillian Whyte’s immediate concern is getting past the challenge of Otto Wallin.

McKean gave his take on the clash between Whyte and Wallin.

He said, “It’s going to make for a great fight against Wallin, I’m really looking forward to it and I’m expected to be there to see the fight in London and I think it’s going to make for an exciting fight for fight fans.

“Dillian is looking and feeling strong and firing on all cylinders and it’s been a great development for myself to be sharing the ring with Dillian. I can’t see past him in this one.

“To be in the there with the big names trading blow for blow, sparring is something we’ve always lacked in Australia so to be able to get high-level sparring like this, it’s doing wonders for me.