DeGale-Truax & Selby-Ramirez weights

FINAL WEIGHTS, PHOTOS AND OFFICIALS AHEAD OF JAMES DEGALE AND LEE SELBY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS FROM COPPER BOX ARENA IN LONDON.

Four-Fight Card Will Stream Live Exclusively To U.S. Audience This Saturday From London Via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube & Facebook.





WHAT: IBF Super Middleweight World Champion James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) and IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) weighed in today ahead of their respective bouts against Caleb Truax and Eduardo Ramirez that will stream live on SHOWTIME Sports’ YouTube and Facebook channels this Saturday. The four-fight card from Copper Box Arena in London will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT.

(Photo credit: BoxNation)

Also on Saturday’s live stream, undefeated light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) will face former world title challenger Nikola Sjekola (32-4-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) will take on former Anthony Joshua challenger Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KOs).

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS, REFS AND JUDGES:

CLICK TO WATCH: http://s.sho.com/2AgHUVi





James DeGale Jr. vs. Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight Championship

DeGale: 168 pounds

Truax: 167 Pounds

Referee: Phil Edwards (N.J.); Judges: Dave Parris (U.K.), Benoit Roussel (Canada), Alex Levin (F.L.)





Lee Selby vs. Eduardo Ramirez – IBF Featherweight World Championship

Selby: 124 ¾ pounds

Ramirez: 128 ½ pounds** Ramirez did not make weight, cannot win IBF title

Referee: Michael Alexander (U.K.); Judges: Marcus McDonnell (U.K.), Benoit Roussel (Canada), Alex Levin (F.L.)

Anthony Yarde vs. Nikola Sjekloca – 12 Round Light Heavyweight Bout

Yarde: 173 ½ pounds

Sjekloca: 174 ¾ pounds

Referee: Steve Gray (U.K.); Judges: David Parris (U.K.), Giulio Piras (Italy), Mihai Leu (Romania)

Daniel Dubois vs. Dorian Darch – 10 Round Heavyweight Bout

Dubois: 239 Pounds

Darch: 229 Pounds

Referees not yet announced

YOUTUBE LINKS & EMBED CODES

SATURDAY’S FOUR-FIGHT CARD: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT (note: start time is approximate)

YouTube Link: http://s.sho.com/2AgHUVi

YouTube Embed Code: