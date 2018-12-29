Close To Needing Kidney Dialysis, David Lemieux Aiming For Big 2019 At Super-middleweight

We all heard about how power-puncher David Lemieux was hospitalised after struggling to make the 160 pound weight limit for his aborted December 15 fight with Tureano Johnson, but we never knew how serious things really were for the former IBF champ. Camille Estephan, who manages Lemieux, spoke with boxing writer Michael Woods, and he went into detail regarding what Lemieux went through.







According to Estephan, Lemieux, 40-4, could not see, was having trouble hearing properly and, upon being thoroughly checked out at the hospital, was found to be suffering from kidney problems. Estephan said his fighter was close to needing kidney dialysis.

After nine weeks of hard training for the Johnson bout, Lemieux wanted to go ahead with the fight but he was wisely, and thankfully, taken to the hospital instead. It really doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had a seriously weight drained Lemiuex climbed into the ring that night in New York.

It’s obvious, one would think, that Lemieux has seen his final bout as a middleweight (Estephan told Woods there will be further tests so as to get to the bottom of why and how Lemieux suffered kidney issues along with the other ailments), that he must make the full-time move up to the 168 pound division as soon as he is able to box again.





And Estephan says he is hoping to be able to secure a 168 pound clash with superstar Canelo Alvarez some time during the coming year. “If David hits Canelo flush, he is going to sleep,” Estephan said. There is no doubting the withering power of Lemieux (Just ask Spike O’Sullivan) but would Canelo take a fight with the Canadian at 168? What would there be for the Mexican star to gain? Canelo has said he plans to come back to the middleweight division in his next fight. Still, Canelo did pick up a belt with his December win over Rocky Fielding, so there is a chance he could decide to stick around at super-middleweight and defend it.

For now though, let’s all hope David Lemieux is well, that he suffers no ill effects from what he went through a couple of weeks ago. This really is a graphic example of what some fighters have to go through in order to make weight. Or try to make weight in Lemieux’ case.

Can the big-hitter come back and enjoy a stellar 2019? Let’s hope so. Above all else, Lemieux is a powerfully entertaining fighter.