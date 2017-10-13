Charlo-Lubin, Hurd-Trout & Lara-Gausha – Weights

WBA SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Erislandy Lara – 153 ½ pounds





Terrell Gausha – 153 ¼ pounds

Referee: Charlie Fitch; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jermell Charlo – 153 ½ pounds





Erickson Lubin – 153 ½ pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.); Ken Morgan (N.Y.)

IBF JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jarrett Hurd – 153 ½ pounds

Austin Trout – 153 pounds

Referee: Eddie Claudio; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Conn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Ron McNair (N.Y.)





The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending against undefeated Terrell Gausha in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. Coverage on SHOWTIME begins live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting unbeaten champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo taking on top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and “Swift” Jarrett Hurd making his first title defense against tough former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout.

