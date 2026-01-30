Carlos Adames Taken to Hospital, Title Fight Canceled

Carlos Adames was taken by ambulance to a nearby medical facility on Friday after falling ill, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled WBC middleweight title defense against Austin “Ammo” Williams.
An official connected to Adames told BoxingScene that the champion was dealing with apparent dehydration. The fight, which had been scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, was called off as a result.
Adames had been set to face Williams in a title bout on the DAZN pay per view card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson. Event organizers did not announce a replacement bout.
Adames was transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation, according to the official. No further details regarding his condition were immediately available, and the WBC had not issued a statement at the time of publication.
Adames last fought in February, when he retained his title with a draw against Hamzah Sheeraz in Saudi Arabia. The planned defense against Williams would have marked his third attempt to defend the belt.
Williams remains without a fight on the card following the late cancellation. DAZN and event organizers did not announce any changes to the remaining bout order.
At this stage, the only confirmed development is that Adames was treated for illness and ruled unable to compete, forcing the title fight to be removed from Saturday’s lineup. Further updates are expected once more information becomes available.
Last Updated on 01/30/2026