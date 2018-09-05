Canelo-GGG2 to be streamed on Ringtv and Cleeng

RingTV.com and Cleeng today announced a partnership to stream the most anticipated boxing showdown of the year as Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez(49-1-2, 34 KOs) takes on WBC/WBA/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) in a 12-round rematch Saturday, September 15.





Canelo vs. GGG 2, presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions, will air live on www.RingTV.com Pay-Per-View in the United States starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV broadcast will be available to watch in HD on RingTV.com & CaneloGGG.com (video promo). RingTV.com will be the online programming platform for purchasing and viewing the Pay-Per-View, with Cleeng providing all the supporting technology to drive the Sept. 15 event programming.

“Over the past several years Golden Boy Media and Entertainment has changed how fight fans experience the sport of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We have invested heavily in making sure that boxing fans can choose how they watch their favorite fighters on the RingTV.com platform. We are delighted to deliver Canelo vs GGG 2 to fans across the globe on a world-class platform as we continue in our efforts to make boxing more and more accessible.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this historical boxing event with Golden Boy Promotions. We continue to work closely with RingTV and Golden Boy Promotions to deliver High Quality and engaging events at high traffic volume” Cleeng Inc. VP of America, Sal Romana said. “The Ring Magazine has been known as the ‘Bible of Boxing’ since 1922. We’re proud to be partnering with RingTV.com, which has grown Ring’s powerful influence in pro boxing to a rapidly changing, increasingly younger audience, by streaming the best available boxing events and news.”

In the co-main event, breakout Mexican star Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs) will make the second defense of his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against rugged Canadian contender Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (20-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round battle. Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) of Montreal, Canada and Irish warrior Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) of Cork, Ireland will go head-to-head in a 12-round middleweight battle that has Fight of the Year candidate written all over it. Former pound-for-pound king and former four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will make his highly anticipated return against experienced Mexican warrior Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight battle that will open the pay-per-view.