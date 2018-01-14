Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker set for March 31 in Cardiff

The Heavyweight unification fight the world has been waiting for between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on March 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua and Parker have agreed to put their IBF, WBA Super, IBO and WBO belts and unbeaten records on the line, ending a period of intense negotiation between the rival camps.





The winner-takes all contest will put the winner within touching distance of becoming the first undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

“It’s a unification Heavyweight Championship fight, everyone knows what happened the last time I was in one. These fights aren’t easy, there’s a lot on the line so respect to Parker for taking the fight. I’m looking forward to it, training camp is under way,” Joshua said.

WBO champion Joseph Parker said he was relieved the contractual negotiations had now been concluded as he could now fully concentrate on the job in hand.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock,” Parker said. “A couple of months ago I heard him say ‘why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand’?

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch. My entire existence is now devoted to proving what the boxing world already knows.”





Joshua returns to the scene of his last action in the ring, where Carlos Takam became his 20th win inside the distance from his 20 pro fights, the fourth defence of his IBF crown and first of the WBA Super and IBO belts he landed in his epic battle with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium last April.

“I’m delighted to get this fight made – it’s been a long time coming,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “Champions should fight Champions and AJ continues to step up to the challenges.

“It’s the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight World champions have met in Britain and it’s a classic match-up between two young, fast, undefeated belt holders and it’s going to be an explosive fight. This is another huge unification fight for Anthony as he continues to make history in the quest to become undisputed World heavyweight champion.”

Parker’s last fight was his first in England as he defended his WBO strap for the second time, outpointing Hughie Fury in Manchester in September, moving to 24-0 with the win. The 26-year-old became New Zealand’s first heavyweight world champion when he landed the WBO strap in December 2016 against the undefeated Mexican American star Andy Ruiz in Auckland.





He comfortably defended the crown for the first time against giant Romanian Razvan Cojanu in May.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins paid tribute to Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for the up-front way they had handled negotiations.

“Eddie has been great to work with from day one,” Higgins said. “I know we ruffled a few feathers along the way but, as Eddie acknowledged, when you come from a small country and people perceive you as a small player, sometimes you’ve got to make a bit of noise.

“New Zealand might be a tiny country on the other side of the world but it has a hugely proud sporting tradition – and a particularly strong tradition when it comes to whipping mother England.

“Joseph Parker is the absolute epitome of the Kiwi sporting battler. It has been said that he is punching above his weight, but he didn’t become WBO heavyweight champion by being lucky.

“He’s never been stopped, never even been wobbled in the ring. He’s consistently fought fighters in the world’s top ten and he’s beaten them all easily. It certainly won’t be a shock to me when he beats Anthony Joshua and takes his titles back home to New Zealand.”

Principality Stadium Manager Mark Williams commented: “Joshua vs. Parker is another exciting feat for Principality Stadium which holds the record for the largest indoor boxing crowd after Joshua’s title defence in Cardiff last October. Afterwards it was a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ boxing would return and we are thrilled to be working with Matchroom once again to raise the bar for live boxing entertainment on March 31st.

“The stadium and Cardiff always come together to put on a fantastic show. Our status and ambition in securing major events is shared with all our city partners and we are grateful to Welsh Government, South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and others working together to attract and deliver the greatest live entertainment to our capital city.

“Inside the stadium, boxing fans can expect yet another spectacular arena transformation, just days after the NatWest 6 Nations and ahead of Judgement Day VI and four nights of Ed Sheeran and more. 2018 is set to be yet another exciting chapter in the stadium’s illustrious history!”

An announcement on on-sale dates, ticket prices and travel packages will be made soon.

Sky Sports Box Office to show Joshua’s first fight of 2018

Sky Sports Box Office will televise the hotly anticipated Joshua v Parker unification fight that will see Anthony Joshua step into the ring for the first time in 2018 in defence of his world heavyweight titles. The WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua, will be looking to add heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s WBO belt to his collection, with both fighters battling to maintain their unbeaten run.

The Sky Ambassador will return to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 31 March for the unification fight, having won his last defence in the same venue in October against Carlos Takam, after a 10th-round stoppage.

This will be Joshua’s second defence of the WBA belt he clinched by knocking out Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, whilst Parker will be launching his third defence of the WBO belt. The fight has the makings of a stellar contest: both fighters boast unbeaten records, Joshua’s 20 victories all by knockout, and the New Zealander has 18 stoppages from his 24 wins.

Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director, commented: “Last year was the vindication of our belief in Anthony Joshua when we first started this journey together in 2013. We knew he could be the best heavyweight in the world, and last year the world saw that is the case. 2018 promises to get even better for Anthony, with a unification fight to kick things off. More excitement is guaranteed.”

Sky Sports Head of Boxing, Adam Smith, said: “We are starting 2018 with a bang on Sky Sports Box Office – there is no doubt that this will be an unmissable fight, with two unbeaten fighters, multiple heavyweight belts on the line and a battle to maintain their winning streak. It is absolutely the right fight at the right time for Joshua, it is what the fans want but also what he needs to cement the ‘AJ era’. Parker is a tough opponent with all the tools to cause an upset, but can he put a stop to Anthony Joshua and dent his legacy?”

Ahead of the bout, Sky Sports viewers will be able to enjoy a range of support programming across both TV channels and digital platforms, in addition to all the pre-fight build up from behind the scenes.

This fight is part of what will be another stellar year of boxing on Sky Sports. 2017 saw Joshua crowned the unified heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Wladimir Klitschko and then defend the title against Carlos Takam, alongside the record-breaking Mayweather v McGregor showcase. This year Sky Sports Boxing will bring customers more drama, twists and turns, with Joshua in Cardiff in March, Amir Khan returning to Sky Sports on 21 April, the long awaited Bellew v Haye rematch on Saturday 5 May, as well as action from Katie Taylor and Kell Brook.

The fight will also be made available to purchase for non-Sky TV customers, via the newly launched Sky Sports Box Office streaming service. Sky Sports’ partnership with NeuLion will provide the service via the NOW TV box, as well as PC, mobile and tablet devices.