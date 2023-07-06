Anthony Joshua faces Dillian Whyte on DAZN PPV on August 12th in London

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will meet in a rematch on August 12th on DAZN PPV at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) needs a warm-up fight to get him ready for his lucrative bout in Saudi Arabia in December, which is why Dillian was chosen.

No one is under the illusion that the 35-year-old Whyte is a top-level heavyweight at this late stage of his career, but he’s still popular in the UK. Hence, Joshua & Eddie Hearn have chosen him rather than another fighter for the August 12th tune-up.

Putting this fight on pay-per-view in the UK & Ireland has had the effect of throwing fuel on a fire, as fans are stomping mad over this woeful match-up, which some would say is a gloried money-grab to make a quick buck at the expense of the public.

The UK and Ireland = £26.99 on DAZN. No one is twisting the arms of the fans to purchase the Joshua-Whyte II event on PPV.

Fans on social media are already laying into AJ & his promoter Eddie Hearn for choosing the 35-year-old Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) as the opponent for Joshua’s warm-up fight on August 12th, as the ‘Body Snatcher’ has looked like a shell of his former self recent, getting knocked out twice and being given a gift against fringe contender Jermaine Franklin.

“For Joshua got this massive fight that Eddie Hearn has talked about in Saudi with the Saudis having come over and met with him last week. Eddie mentioned the figure; I’ve seen it in an interview, 60 million U.S dollars to fight in Saudi against Deontay Wilder,” said Gareth A. Davies to iFL TV about what Anthony Joshua is putting at risk by fighting Dillian Whyte on August 12th.

“We believe there’s so much on the line. I’m amazed that he’s taking it. I had doubts about it. I’m really pleased because they both made the right decision. Dillian’s taken the fight, not worried about the rematch clause. There isn’t a rematch clause, is there?

“He’s not worried about it now, he’s decided to take the fight. Anthony Joshua, good on you for stepping up and taking the fight. As you rightly say, the heavyweight division is moving again. We need Ruiz-Wilder and Fury to move now and see what those guys are doing.

“I suspect Wilder may hold out. Wilder and Ruiz don’t seem to be happening. We’ve also got the other fight in September, Joyce and Zhang as well.

“I love that Whyte’s working with Buddy Mcgirt. He’ll have a great strategy for Joshua. Joshua looks like he’s loving camp with Derrick James. I don’t know what the punching the mattress was all about,” said Gareth.