Tete-Aloyan, Tabiti-Fayfer Make Weight In Ekaterinburg

Andrew Tabiti & Ruslan Fayfer and Zolani Tete & Mikhail Aloyan all make weight ahead of their Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals on October 13 at the Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia.





Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

IBF Cruiserweight Eliminator:

Andrew Tabiti (29) (16-0, 13 KOs): 90,45 kg

“I feel pretty good and confident,” said Tabiti.





“We have a game plan and we will do the work. I am thankful to be in the tournament and I will do my best.”

Ruslan Fayfer (27) (23-0, 19 KOs): 89,55 kg

“It is a great opportunity to fight in the World Boxing Super Series,“ said Fayfer.

“I don’t feel any pressure fighting at home. Tomorrow you will see me very strong and accurate. I am going to beat Tabiti.”





WBO World Bantamweight Championship:

Zolani Tete (30) (27-3, 21 KOs): 52,8 kg

“He is a good fighter,” said Tete.

“But I am well prepared, and tomorrow I will take Aloyan out.”

Mikhail Aloyan (30) (4-0): 53,2 kg

“It is just my fifth pro fight,” said Aloyan. “But I had a very good amateur career, so I have very good experience. I know Tete is a champion, but I know what to do.“

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia)

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title

&

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF Super-Lightweight Championship

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com

6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

&

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

