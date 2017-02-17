Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados weights, photos & commission officials for Showtime tripleheader

Welterweight Main Event – 10 Rounds
Adrien Broner – 146 ½ Pounds
Adrian Granados – 146 ½ Pounds
Referee: Earnie Sharif (Pittsburg, Penn); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)
Credit Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME
WBA Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
David Avanesyan – 147 Pounds
Lamont Peterson – 146 ½ Pounds
Referee: Harvey Dock (Newark, N.J.); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)
Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds
Marcus Browne – 174 ½ Pounds
Thomas Williams – 174 ½ Pounds
Referee: Ken Miliner (Cincinnati), Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Stacey Blevins (Dayton, Ohio)
# # #
ABOUT ADRIEN BRONER vs. ADRIAN GRANADOS
Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados will take place Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH live on SHOWTIME. Televised coverage on begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. in a 10-round showdown. Also featured will be WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan battling former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson.
For more information visit www.SHO.com/Sports follow on Twitter @AdrienBroner, @ElTigreAG, @SHOSports, @ShowtimeBoxing, @MayweatherPromo, @CintasCenter and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOSports and www.facebook.com/MayweatherPromotions.