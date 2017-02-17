Boxing News 24/7


Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados weights, photos & commission officials for Showtime tripleheader

Welterweight Main Event – 10 Rounds

Adrien Broner – 146 ½ Pounds

Adrian Granados – 146 ½ Pounds

Referee: Earnie Sharif (Pittsburg, Penn); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)


Credit Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

WBA Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

David Avanesyan – 147 Pounds

Lamont Peterson – 146 ½ Pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock (Newark, N.J.); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)

Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds

Marcus Browne – 174 ½ Pounds

Thomas Williams – 174 ½ Pounds

Referee: Ken Miliner (Cincinnati), Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Stacey Blevins (Dayton, Ohio)

ABOUT ADRIEN BRONER vs. ADRIAN GRANADOS

Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados will take place Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH live on SHOWTIME. Televised coverage on begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. in a 10-round showdown. Also featured will be WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan battling former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson.

