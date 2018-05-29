Abner Mares ready for Leo Santa Cruz on June 9

Abner Mares Hosts Community Event Thursday & Throws Out First Pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers Game Sunday as Part of

Busy Memorial Day Weekend





Mares Rematches Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz Saturday, June 9 Live on SHOWTIME from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in Event Presented by Premier Boxing Champions

Four-time world champion Abner Mares participated in two great events over Memorial Day Weekend, first hosting a Community Day at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Century Boxing Gym on Thursday, and then throwing out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo credit: Mares Enterprises/Eder Mercado)

Mares is preparing for a world championship rematch against featherweight titleholder Leo Santa Cruz Saturday, June 9 live on SHOWTIME from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





On Thursday, Mares was joined by EMMY Award-winning sports reporter Jim Gray, Ringstar Sports Chairman and CEO Richard Schaefer and Mares’ strength and conditioning coach Luis Garcia, as the group spoke to 150 children ages seven to 19 on their careers and how champions are built in Los Angeles.

“Boxing is a disciplined and dedicated sport,” said Mares. “The Sheriffs know that with hard work, dedication and discipline, you can make it in life.

“You think in boxing a perfect record is everything? It isn’t. When you lose you know what makes you a better champion? Getting up, and becoming a champion again. Getting up every time and not quitting. That’s what makes a true champion.”

On Sunday, Mares was at Dodgers Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of Viva Los Dodgers, the monthly series at the stadium that celebrates Latino culture. With fight week right around the corner, Mares was able to enjoy the event with his focus still squarely on his showdown with rival Santa Cruz.





“It’s always great to be able to participate in events like these that directly reach people in my community,” said Mares. “I’m thankful to the Dodgers for the opportunity and I had a great time on Sunday. I hope everyone who was there comes out to STAPLES Center on June 9 because I’m locked in and ready to put on a great show for the fans in Los Angeles.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, begin at $50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or click HERE.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will also feature unbeaten super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo defending his title against former world champion Austin Trout.

# # #

For more information on the Century Sheriff’s Station visit @CenturyLASD, @CenturySheriffsStation or the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation website www.sherrifsyouthfoundation.com.