John Fury only wants Tyson to face Usyk next, not Whyte

Tyson Fury’s dad, John, only wants his son to face IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next and NOT Dillian Whyte, who feels he wouldn’t be up for.

As shaky as Fury looked in his win over Deontay Wilder last week, you can’t rule out Whyte or Otto Wallin beating him at this point.

Alas, the 33-year-old Fury looks like he’d aged badly since his previous fight a year and a half ago in 2020.

Fury got dropped twice in the fourth and arguably should have been counted out if the referee had stayed on top of the action and administered the count. Whyte and Wallin have to be eager to get in there and finish off Fury at this point.

John points out that Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) was knocked out by 42-year-old Alexander Povetkin last year and tells you what level he’s fighting at.

To John, Whyte would be a lackluster fight that WBC champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) wouldn’t get motivated enough to bring out his best.

Unfortunately for John and Tyson, Anthony Joshua has already made it clear that he will be fighting an immediate rematch with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) after losing to him on September 25th.

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) has already activated his rematch clause in the contract to force Usyk to fight him again.

The only that fight doesn’t happen now is if Joshua has a change of heart and decides he doesn’t want any of that smoke.

Sadly, Joshua WON’T change his mind, and he already appears to be hunting for a new coach to help get him over the hump for the second fight with the talented Ukrainian Usyk.

The World Boxing Council is giving Usyk and Fury 30 days to negotiate an undisputed clash between them.

If nothing is done during that time, then Fury must face the winner of the October 30th fight between Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin for his next match.

Of course, Fury can always vacate his WBC title or ask the sanctioning body to make him their Franchise champion so he can avoid fighting the Whyte-Wallin winner. Will Fury make that move? Who knows?

“He’s gotta go look for Usyk or nothing, in my idea,” JohnFury said to talkSPORT on Tyson’s next move. “It’s Usyk next or nothing. Usyk or don’t bother.

“I wouldn’t bother with the rest of them; they’re not in Tyson’s class. Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? He [Whyte] just got knocked out by a 42-year-old man [Alexander Povetkin].

“No. So why would they want to put him in with my son and get him knocked out? Tyson can’t get up for them kind of fights. For me, I’ve told him, Usyk or don’t bother. He can’t raise his game up enough for that fight; it’s not big enough,” said John.

Boy, it sounds like John is making excuses for Fury in why he should duck the Whyte vs. Wallin winner.

If Fury isn’t professional enough to get up off his backside and put in a day’s work against the winner of the Whyte vs. Wallin fight, maybe he doesn’t deserve to hold the WBC title anymore.

If Fury has gotten lazy, he shouldn’t be a champion. He needs to give up his WBC belt and let the hard workers, Whyte and Wallin, take the title and fight Usyk or Joshua.

In a perfect world, Fury would get the fight with Usyk, and everything would work out well. However, that’s not going to happen.

Joshua will be the one that faces Usyk next, and there’s not much Fury can do about that but sit and watch like the rest of the fans.