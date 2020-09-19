Belgium boxing live stream today

Belgium’s first boxing show after the lockdown will be hosted today, September 19th with a live stream available on Facebook. ‘After COVID’ boxing show will have two professional fights and 8 amateur fights in Wavre. The event will be promoted by Belgium’s biggest promoter 12 Rounds.
The Belgian League, which wishes to help with the relaunch of boxing in Belgium and to help clubs compensate for the lack of the fans restriction set at 200 people authorized an indoor event. The boxing event will be available to stream live also.
An initiative that offers everyone the opportunity to purchase a connection right to the event and to follow the various fights from home.
The first recordings will be made with reduced means but your support will allow us to return in full the amounts received directly by the LFB to the organizing clubs and subsequently if the project is successful, to increase the quality of the recordings each time.
Boxing promoter of 12 Rounds, Alain Vanackère said “This is the first boxing event after the lockdown in Belgium, I am happy to bring you this event, together for the resumption of sport, all together for the resumption of boxing!”
7:00 PM GT +1
07:02 Clement Rey 3×1 ‘Lucas Bareel
07:20 Morgane Paul 3×2 ‘Thalia Culot
07:35 Yassine Arfa 3×3 ‘Nicolas Durigneux
07:53 Bilal Kerimi 3×3 ‘Mohamed Bersani
08:11 Nathan Dujardin 3×2 ‘Generet Samuel
08:26 Mohamed Soufi 3×2 ‘Djelal Fazliu
08:41 Andrei Mogosanu 3×3 ‘Lharir Yassir
08:59 Matis Dekleermaecker 3×2 ‘Amory Collart
09:14 Bruno Jacobs 3×3 ‘Thomas Anong
09:32 Mohamed Khatib 3×2 ‘Toheed Asif
09:47 Anis Bens 3×2 ‘Johnathan Bila
Professionals
10:02 Jan Helin 6×3 ‘Dario Borosa
10:33 Antoine Vanackère 6×3 ‘Filip Poturovic
Boxing fans can stream and support the event live on Facebook for only €5.49.
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/wavre-boxing-diner-home-1/748736575916648/