Super Lightweights confirmed for Season II of the World Boxing Super Series





The exciting 140lb division will feature in the second season of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“We are very delighted to announce Super Lightweight as our second weight class of the upcoming season,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“Super Lightweight is without a doubt one of the most action-packed weight divisions in boxing and we have a sensational line-up to be announced.”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super Lightweight, already announced.





Further details on Season II, the 2018/2019 season of the World Boxing Super Series, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Ruben Villa Defends WBO Youth Title Saturday from Sacramento, CA

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. / ORANGE, Calif. (June 26, 2018) – Unbeaten featherweight standout Ruben Villa (11-0, 4 KOs) of Salinas, Calif stars in the main event this Saturday when he takes on Mexico’s Ricardo Lopez (7-2-2, 6 KOs) in an 8-round fight that will mark his third start of the year.





The bout will take place this Saturday, June 30, from Omega Products International in Sacramento.

The slick southpaw defends his WBO Youth title that he won in April in his hometown. Villa thoroughly outpointed Marlon Olea for his first championship as a professional.

“I’m anxious to get back in the ring,” said Villa, who is managed by Danny Zamora. “I like being active. I’m defending my title for the first time. I’ll have a lot of fans in attendance so I’m ready to put on a great show.”

Villa is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

